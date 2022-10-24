Read full article on original website
Berkeley Beacon
Step Afrika!’s Drumfolk ‘well-received’ by Cutler Majestic audiences
Drumfolk, produced by C. Brian Williams and performed by Step Afrika!, is a celebration of music at the intersection between African American history and culture. It ran from Oct. 5 through Oct. 16 in the Cutler Majestic Theater. Step Afrika! is one of the largest African American dance companies in...
Berkeley Beacon
The spooky and the sacred: gravestone art
Nothing gets someone in the Halloween spirit quite like a visit to a graveyard, where even more haunting than the graves at your feet are the images etched onto the scattered stones. But the skulls, bones, and urns carved into gravestones are more than just spooky symbols—they say a lot about society’s philosophies surrounding life and death.
Berkeley Beacon
The Masonic Temple of Boston opens its doors to the public
The Masonic Temple of Boston, located on the corner of Boylston and Tremont Street, opened its mysterious doors to the public and held an open house on Oct. 15. Built in 1902, the current temple is the third building erected on that location. The first two burned down. “We learned...
Berkeley Beacon
Emerson Staff Union rallies outside Board of Trustees meeting
Around 30 members of the Emerson College Staff Union assembled in front of the Cutler Majestic Theatre with handwritten signs to ask the Board of Trustees for a cost-of-living adjustment on Tuesday afternoon. A COLA increases Social Security and Supplemental Security Income based on the inflation rate to help people...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s soccer team celebrated locally, nationally
Emerson women’s soccer team earned lots of praise this week from both the NEWMAC and NCAA Division III. The Lions ranked 24th in Division III by the United Soccer Coaches’ latest poll released on Oct. 18, largely due to their upset of the 14th-ranked MIT Engineers on Oct. 15.
Berkeley Beacon
Ghosts and Gravestones tour explores Boston’s haunted past
The late-night city scene buzzed all around, but within the trolley walls, the tour group was in its own mystical world. Transported back to the 1700’s, participants of the Ghosts and Gravestones tour can experience old Boston and its dark, mysterious history. Legend has it the city’s most famous—and notoriously terrifying—members still roam the streets.
Berkeley Beacon
Emerson XC snags 10th, 15th at Suffolk Invitational
Step by step, the Emerson men’s and women’s cross country teams strode to new heights amid a large crowd of runners in the Suffolk Invitational at Franklin Park on Oct.15. The men’s runners finished in 10th out of 22 teams, scraping together a total time of 2:24:55 and an average 8K time of 28:59. Senior captain Oliver Glass led the Lions with a 28:10 race, finishing in 47th out of 218 runners.
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s basketball looking to bounce back
Despite battling through a tough 2021-22 campaign, Emerson’s women’s basketball team remains hopeful for a better season this year, prepped with a wealth of experience to take to the court. COVID-19 impacted teams throughout the country, but the 8-16 Lions endured a nightmare situation: a return to basketball...
