New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
What to Watch Friday: Diane Sawyer interviews ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Here’s what’s on TV tonight. All times listed in Eastern Standard Time. ‘Matthew Perry - The Diane Sawyer Interview’ (8 p.m., ABC) “Friends” star Matthew Perry — known as Chandler Bing to millions of adoring fans — talks to Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview about his 30+ year struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. His new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing,” releases on Nov. 1.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere Date Night: Red Carpet Photos

Too cute! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi showed off their love while walking the Enola Holmes 2premiere red carpet in New York City on Thursday, October 27. The Stranger Things star, 18, wore a pink gown adorned with silver flowers while laughing with her boyfriend, 20, on the red carpet for her upcoming movie, set to premiere via Netflix on November 4. Jake, for his, part looked dapper in an all-black suit.
Review: ‘The White Lotus’ returns for Season 2, slowed down and sexed up

Mike White's sorrows-of-the-rich comedy "The White Lotus" returns Sunday to HBO with a second season, set in Sicily. The first won some Emmys, for limited or anthology series, for White as a writer and director and for actors Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. The tissue connecting that year and this is the eponymous White Lotus, a worldwide luxury hotel chain, and the presence of Coolidge, back as Tanya.
