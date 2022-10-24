West Virginia has released their depth chart. It's been a tough year for the Mountaineers, so far. They have been battling the injury bug so far. Last Saturday, all three of their running backs went down. So far they are all questionable on return. So right now, the Mountaineers are all hands on deck, because they need all the help they can get going up against the high powered TCU team.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO