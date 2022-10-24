Read full article on original website
West Virginia Releases Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. TCU
West Virginia has released their depth chart. It's been a tough year for the Mountaineers, so far. They have been battling the injury bug so far. Last Saturday, all three of their running backs went down. So far they are all questionable on return. So right now, the Mountaineers are all hands on deck, because they need all the help they can get going up against the high powered TCU team.
As Always, Blake Corum Is Ready For Saturday
Michigan running back Blake Corum is not worried about Michigan State's record and is never going to take the Spartans lightly.
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
PATRIOT AUTO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Receiver is razor-sharp weapon for BHS
Several Bartlesville High Bruin football players filled key roles in last week’s signature second-half rally against the Sand Springs High Sandites. Among them was senior receiver Kaden Brown, who has displayed unswerving determination this year to help the team be better than it was when he arrived. ...
No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
Commanders Face Sam Ehlinger Sunday: 5 Questions Evaluating Colts New QB
The Washington Commanders head into Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium prepared to face a vastly different quarterback than they did in Week 7. After taking down legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-21, the Commanders now prepare to face Colts second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who be making his first-career start Sunday against Washington.
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Stephon Gilmore X-Factors vs. Commanders
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final preview of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8. The Colts' run game may unfurl on Sunday against the Commanders, which in part makes new quarterback Sam Ehlinger...
Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals. Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.
Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?
In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
