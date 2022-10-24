ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPD responded to McKinley HS after 'unauthorized individuals' gained access

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106Pa1_0ikt9F0v00

Buffalo police responded to McKinley High School after "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the building on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public School District said after a reported altercation the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Then, the district learned that "unauthorized individuals" gained access to the school and was advised by police to place the school under shelter-in-place until they could be removed.

Police said BPD School Resource Officers responded to the incident and brought it to a resolution.

"The District takes all incidents of misconduct very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures to the extent necessary. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols," a release says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198 identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said. Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m. The age...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy