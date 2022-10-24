Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
This little boy’s hilarious Halloween costume is making a stink
Halloween is gonna be real gas for one kid in Oklahoma. Earlier this month, Ashley Gray shared a photo in a Facebook group for moms of her 3-year-old son, Logan, dressed as a fart cloud. “He hugged me after he it put it on and said I’m the best mommy,”...
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman
Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Kim Kardashian deletes social media post after fans spot ‘weird bruises’ on her jaw
Kim Kardashian fans have been left concerned after the star deleted a video in which viewers spotted a 'weird bruise' on her face. Viewers spotted the bizarre sight when the 42-year-old appeared in a TikTok video which appeared to have been filmed by her nine-year-old daughter, North, and shared on the mother and daughter's joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth.
25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
WGNtv.com
Last-Minute Halloween Makeup Ideas
If you don’t have your Halloween costume picked out yet, you can create fun and glam looks using a few simple makeup items. Nevena Tomic – CEO and founder of La Beaute Fatale joins us now with more.
pawesome.net
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
This year's most popular Halloween costumes include Spider-Man, the 'Stranger Things' kids and dinosaurs
The most popular Halloween costumes of the year, per Google Trends' Frightgeist, include beloved characters like Harley Quinn and the "Stranger Things" gang as well as tried-and-true classics like witches, vampires and dinosaurs.
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.
Mum 'destroyed' after video circulates of students shaving son’s head against his will
A mother has said she feels 'destroyed' after footage of her son having his head shaved without his permission went viral. The incident took place at Arvin High School in California and was caught on camera by bystanders, many of who recorded the scene on their phones. In the clip,...
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
Man hits back after being slammed for letting daughters wear ‘provocative’ dresses
When a man was slated for the way his teenage daughters were dressing, he decided to hit back at the criticism with some choice words of his own. News anchor Matt Austin was recently shamed on social media for the way his daughters were dressed, so he decided to hit back at the critics.
Fans praise Disney's first-ever 'plus-sized' heroine in new film
Fans are full of praise for Disney’s first ever ‘plus-sized’ heroine in a new short film, saying the character will ‘mean so much to so many people’. Watch the trailer for the collection it's part of here:. Reflect is an animated short that was released...
I've had to design and adapt Halloween costumes to fit my daughter's wheelchair. The lack of options shows how far we still have to go with inclusiveness.
The 3-year-old uses a wheelchair to move around due to a genetic condition; her mom has had difficulty finding real adaptable costumes.
JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch
The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Upworthy
Eerie Owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween every single day, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in adorable scary costumes. In this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick leaving everyone in amazement and fright.
Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?
Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats.To set the mood, the entire episode is backdropped by a stormy day outside. It’s sad for little trick-or-treaters, but what a great way to get everyone feeling spooky and scary! The most terrified teacher is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who can’t avoid Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) tale of the dead ghost janitor in the basement of the school. You...
