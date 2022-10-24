Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Smotherman leads in Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 back
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Four former water polo athletes sue Water Polo Canada
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Four former members of Canada's women's water polo team have filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada. According to a statement of claim, the plaintiffs have asked for $1 million in damages for breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, breach of contract, and vicarious liability for physical, psychological and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and mental suffering.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
