Georgia State

Porterville Recorder

Smotherman leads in Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 back

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Four former water polo athletes sue Water Polo Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Four former members of Canada's women's water polo team have filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada. According to a statement of claim, the plaintiffs have asked for $1 million in damages for breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, breach of contract, and vicarious liability for physical, psychological and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and mental suffering.

