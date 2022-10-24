ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalvoice.net

Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”

David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities

The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalvoice.net

North Mississippi Health Services Partnership with the University of Mississippi Expands Health Care in Union County, Mississippi

Support of UM School of Pharmacy helps clinic improve care for patients. A partnership between North Mississippi Health Services and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is giving patients at one rural clinic a higher level of health care while extending the decades-long relationship between NMHS and Ole Miss.
UNION COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, October 28, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment

The Library: HUNTER CHASTAIN (9 pm) The Powerhouse: YAC Ghostly Gala with Haunted Maze, dinner, cocktails, music by CADILLACFUNK, and more (7 pm–midnight, costumes encouraged) Rafters: DJ DRUMM. Rockhouse Live: HUNTER COVINGTON (5–8 pm); Thriller-Themed Dance Party (9 pm) Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena: Halloween Spooktacular Safestop (5–7 pm,...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M

Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two arrests for separate Marshall County embezzlement schemes

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served two individuals in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi

A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy