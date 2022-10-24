Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelocalvoice.net
Civil Rights Hero Tells Students at Ole Miss, “We Were Your Age”
David Dennis Sr. and David Dennis Jr. lead discussion about their book. David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization. “We were your age,” Dennis Sr. said. “When you look back on these...
thelocalvoice.net
Sustainability Research by University of Mississippi Professor, Former Student Earns Notice
Dissertation results on tiny house living published in Journal of Business Ethics. The rising cost of housing across north Mississippi, and around Oxford in particular, led a former University of Mississippi graduate student to seek out options, including building a so-called tiny house. The results shaped Derek Ezell‘s academic journey...
thelocalvoice.net
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
thelocalvoice.net
North Mississippi Health Services Partnership with the University of Mississippi Expands Health Care in Union County, Mississippi
Support of UM School of Pharmacy helps clinic improve care for patients. A partnership between North Mississippi Health Services and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is giving patients at one rural clinic a higher level of health care while extending the decades-long relationship between NMHS and Ole Miss.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, October 28, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
The Library: HUNTER CHASTAIN (9 pm) The Powerhouse: YAC Ghostly Gala with Haunted Maze, dinner, cocktails, music by CADILLACFUNK, and more (7 pm–midnight, costumes encouraged) Rafters: DJ DRUMM. Rockhouse Live: HUNTER COVINGTON (5–8 pm); Thriller-Themed Dance Party (9 pm) Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena: Halloween Spooktacular Safestop (5–7 pm,...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Former high school secretary steals $40K from Mississippi school, officials say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A former school employee faces decades behind bars, accused of stealing thousands from the Mississippi school where she worked, according to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White. Between 2020 and 2022, Dana Walker, a secretary at H.W. Byers High School in Holly Springs, Mississippi, embezzled nearly...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library
A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked. State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
Murder trial for man who also was twice tried for death of Jessica Chambers delayed
The man tried twice for the murder of Jessica Chambers will have to wait much longer than expected for a trial in Louisiana for the murder of another woman. Quinton Tellis is accused of stabbing Ming-Chen Hsiao, a college student in Louisiana, 30 times in 2016. That trial was supposed...
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
desotocountynews.com
Two arrests for separate Marshall County embezzlement schemes
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served two individuals in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
Fatal police shooting under investigation in Mississippi
A fatal officer-involved shooting in Mississippi on Sunday is under investigation by stat authorities. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the fatal shooting of one person that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 51 in Senatobia, Mississippi. MBI officials said the shooting involved an officer...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
Comments / 0