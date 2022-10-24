Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
CN2 NEWSCAST – Governor Visit, Speed Limits Lowered, New Indy Responds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster traveled to Fort Mill today to visit the Schaeffler Company. Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods. Council voted to lower speeds for all residential areas with no speed limit currently posted.
cn2.com
Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
cn2.com
New Indy’s Response to Claims of Catawba River Contamination
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New Indy Paper Mill in York County is responding to claims that its facility is leaking cancer-causing pollution into the Catawba River. A report is claiming cancer causing Die-oxin, as well as other pollutants, are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are threatening a lawsuit and demanding the mill to clean it up,
cn2.com
Council Votes to Lower Speed in Residential Areas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods. Rock Hill City Council hoping its latest decision will make speeders think twice about racing through residential areas.
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
cn2.com
Concerns for the Catawba River Creates New Claims Against New Indy
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New allegations are rising against the New Indy Paper Mill claiming that cancer causing pollution is being released into the Catawba River from the plant. Residents are demanding the mill to clean it up and threatening a lawsuit. According to a letter from Motley...
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
lakenormanpublications.com
School board races highlight Lincoln ballot
LINCOLNTON – Election Day in Lincoln County is likely to go on without much fanfare after most of the significant local races were decided in the May primaries. Local Democrats failed to field a challenger to oppose incumbent Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam, who earned the Republican nomination with nearly two-thirds of the vote over challengers Erin Long and Ronnie Messer.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
WBTV
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 24th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
cn2.com
New Report Claims Dangerous Pollution is Entering Catawba River From New Indy Mill
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News learned about new allegations against the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba. A report is claiming cancer causing pollution, Dioxin and others are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are demanding the mill to clean it up, threatening a lawsuit. Officials with New Indy say the claims are not true.
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: From Music Hall to a Haunted House Creating an Eek-tastic Halloween
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 heads out to Carowinds to experience Boo Blasters a haunting house experience. We speak with the Director of Construction and Maintenance Steve Jackson who takes us through the process of changing a music hall to a haunted house. Click above for full...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
mytjnow.com
York County’s Muslim village, Holy Islamville ‘is a group of law-abiding American citizens who are practicing their faith’
Tucked away in central York County sits Holy Islamville, a small Muslim community that has been in the county since 1983. Founded by Muhyyudin Abdul Rauf, Kamal Shakir, Ali Abdul Rashid and Abdul Sabur, the community is still continuing today, bringing its history and culture to York County. The founding...
country1037fm.com
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail
Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
Comments / 0