CN2 NEWSCAST – Governor Visit, Speed Limits Lowered, New Indy Responds

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster traveled to Fort Mill today to visit the Schaeffler Company. Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods. Council voted to lower speeds for all residential areas with no speed limit currently posted.
Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
New Indy’s Response to Claims of Catawba River Contamination

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New Indy Paper Mill in York County is responding to claims that its facility is leaking cancer-causing pollution into the Catawba River. A report is claiming cancer causing Die-oxin, as well as other pollutants, are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are threatening a lawsuit and demanding the mill to clean it up,
Council Votes to Lower Speed in Residential Areas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life in the fast lane might be okay when on the interstate, but it’s not what most people want to see in their neighborhoods. Rock Hill City Council hoping its latest decision will make speeders think twice about racing through residential areas.
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
School board races highlight Lincoln ballot

LINCOLNTON – Election Day in Lincoln County is likely to go on without much fanfare after most of the significant local races were decided in the May primaries. Local Democrats failed to field a challenger to oppose incumbent Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam, who earned the Republican nomination with nearly two-thirds of the vote over challengers Erin Long and Ronnie Messer.
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
New Report Claims Dangerous Pollution is Entering Catawba River From New Indy Mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News learned about new allegations against the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba. A report is claiming cancer causing pollution, Dioxin and others are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are demanding the mill to clean it up, threatening a lawsuit. Officials with New Indy say the claims are not true.
Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail

Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
