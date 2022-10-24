Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears appears to go on rant about Selena Gomez
Britney Spears appears to have launched a scathing attack on her friend Selena Gomez. The 40-year-old pop icon did not name her fellow former child star in the massive rant but dropped a number of cryptic clues that point to the post being about the 30-year-old star. Britney was seemingly...
The Comedy Store is rumored to be haunted. So we went ghost hunting with the pros
Join resident 'Ghost Adventures' aficionado Lorraine Ali for an investigation of the famed venue's spectral vibes with 'magnet for energies' Zak Bagans.
BBC America’s Health After Losing ‘Doctor Who’? Here’s a Check-Up
BBC America paid its final respects to “Killing Eve” in April; now, “Doctor Who” is (time-) traveling away to Disney+. Guess what BBC America’s top two shows were? The extremely long-running British series will now stream on Disney+ outside of the UK and Ireland. While we’re about a year out from that deal’s debut, the “intention” is for “Doctor Who” on Disney+ to stream the same day episodes air on Britain’s BBC One, a person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire. BBC America, a joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios, never had that deal, with “Doctor Who” episodes...
