On the outside looking in, Michigan State's new goaltender Dylan St. Cyr has had quite the interesting hockey career. He's playing his sixth college season on his third different team, while also making a stop at his second Big Ten team. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg into St. Cyr's family that has shaped him into one of the more well-respected goaltenders in the conference. Growing up with both parents in the sport, hockey quickly became everyday life for St. Cyr. His father, Gerry St. Cyr, played five seasons of professional hockey, while his mother Manon Rhéaume represented Canada...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO