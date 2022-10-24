Read full article on original website
Canucks host the Penguins following Mikheyev's 2-goal performance
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -159, Canucks +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Ilya Mikheyev's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Canucks' 5-4 win.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m. Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
San Jose 4, Toronto 3
San Jose1201—4 First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 3 (Barabanov, Nieto), 0:26. 2, Toronto, Kampf 3 (Kerfoot, Marner), 5:14. Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Gadjovich (Too Many Men on the Ice), 16:28. Second Period_3, San Jose, Couture 4 (Barabanov, Karlsson), 5:15 (pp). 4, San Jose, Meier 1 (Couture, Karlsson), 5:57...
Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak
Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
Edmonton 6, Chicago 5
Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 4 (Kane, McDavid), 10:29. 2, Chicago, Athanasiou 2 (Domi), 13:20. 3, Chicago, R.Johnson 1 (C.Jones, Blackwell), 15:38. Second Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 6 (Bouchard, Kulak), 0:18. 5, Chicago, Toews 4 (Domi, Kane), 1:33 (pp). 6, Edmonton, McDavid 7 (Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl), 8:28 (pp). 7, Chicago, Domi 4 (Kane, Raddysh), 16:46 (pp).
Atlantic Division opponents meet when Florida hosts Ottawa
Ottawa Senators (4-3-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-3-1, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Florida Panthers play the Ottawa Senators. Florida went 19-9-2 in Atlantic Division play and had a 58-18-6 record overall last season. The Panthers committed 337...
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Vancouver 5, Seattle 4
Seattle211—4 First Period_1, Vancouver, Mikheyev 1 (Kuzmenko, Schenn), 4:38. 2, Seattle, Oleksiak 2 (Tanev, Schultz), 18:39. 3, Seattle, McCann 5 (Gourde, Dunn), 19:44. Second Period_4, Vancouver, Mikheyev 2 (Garland, Dries), 3:58 (pp). 5, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 2 (Pettersson, Miller), 14:17 (pp). 6, Seattle, Beniers 4 (Schwartz, Eberle), 14:32. Third Period_7,...
Colorado visits the New Jersey after shootout victory
Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5...
Dylan St. Cyr's hockey history stretches far beyond Michigan State
On the outside looking in, Michigan State's new goaltender Dylan St. Cyr has had quite the interesting hockey career. He's playing his sixth college season on his third different team, while also making a stop at his second Big Ten team. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg into St. Cyr's family that has shaped him into one of the more well-respected goaltenders in the conference. Growing up with both parents in the sport, hockey quickly became everyday life for St. Cyr. His father, Gerry St. Cyr, played five seasons of professional hockey, while his mother Manon Rhéaume represented Canada...
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Ottawa101—2 First Period_1, Ottawa, DeBrincat 2 (Giroux, Hamonic), 3:47. 2, Minnesota, Zuccarello 5 (Addison, Kaprizov), 7:53 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 5 (Spurgeon, Gaudreau), 18:24. Penalties_Watson, OTT (Fighting), 0:08; Duhaime, MIN (Fighting), 0:08; Dumba, MIN (Fighting), 5:38; Tkachuk, OTT (Fighting), 5:38; Zub, OTT (Interference), 6:51; Zuccarello, MIN (Slashing), 10:35. Second...
Montreal 3, Buffalo 2
Buffalo011—2 First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Anderson, Dvorak), 13:31. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 1 (Quinn, Tuch), 0:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Montreal, Guhle 1 (Caufield, Savard), 6:51. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 3 (Pilut, Bryson), 12:54. 5, Montreal, Gallagher 3 (Savard), 16:14. Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-9-14_34. Buffalo 14-13-18_45. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of...
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 4
Los Angeles301—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 5, 5:03. 2, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 2 (Durzi, Moore), 9:47 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Lizotte 2 (Lemieux, Grundstrom), 10:53. 4, Los Angeles, Vilardi 6 (Fiala), 14:33. 5, Winnipeg, Lowry 1 (DeMelo, Gustafsson), 18:08 (sh). Second Period_6, Winnipeg, Dubois 3 (Connor, Morrissey), 16:04 (pp)....
Boston brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Columbus
Boston Bruins (7-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus...
Boston 5, Detroit 1
Boston113—5 First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 2 (Forbort, Marchand), 13:42. Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 1 (Lindholm, Pastrnak), 11:53 (pp). 3, Detroit, Erne 2 (Hronek), 18:49. Third Period_4, Boston, Marchand 2 (DeBrusk, Pastrnak), 2:55 (pp). 5, Boston, Smith 1 (Nosek, Forbort), 3:30. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 6 (Lindholm, Bergeron), 4:34 (pp). Shots...
Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point
1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
