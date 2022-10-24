ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney survives against Belton

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs faced a surprisingly tough test versus Belton on Friday, Oct. 21. Kearney used a furious comeback to secure a 33-21 victory in the final game of the regular season. Belton opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass by Gio Mack to Greg Lyles. This...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Ruff honored at Smithville Senior Night

SMITHVILLE — Kolby Ruff is and always will be a member of Smithville’s Warriors swim team. Ruff, while injured in a car crash in 2020 and no longer in the pool, is still an active part of the team. He was honored for his efforts at Smithville Senior Night Oct. 18.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty, Blue Springs South meet again

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays finished off their regular season with a tough loss to Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 21. The Jaguars defeated Liberty 38-14 as Blue Springs South dominated the second half. Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but they could not hang on...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North wins district championship over Liberty

LIBERTY — It was one of the hottest tickets of the week in high school sports. Liberty hosted Liberty North in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, Oct. 24. An estimated 1,500 people packed into Liberty’s gym to see these two volleyball giants compete against each other.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Christina LeAnn Bialek

Christina LeAnn Bialek, 47 years, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away on Monday October 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Memorial service will follow Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, (816) 903-8888.
KEARNEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County

An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
RAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 3

CLAY COUNTY — One worker is dead and at least three others were injured around 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a bridge under construction near Kearney at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road, collapsed. Contractor crews had been pouring concrete when the bridge gave way, said Sarah Boyd,...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

James Earl Baker

James Earl Baker, 78, father, friend, teacher and coach, died October 24, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty (816) 781-8228. Committal services, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. Memorials suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Roadwork comes to I-35

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will complete bridge repairs along southbound Interstate 35, north of Kearney at the bridge over Holt Creek/Muddy Fork. This closes the outside lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 29.6 leading up to the bridge. Repairs are ongoing and weather permitting, the roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
KEARNEY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas City, Kansas, legislative seat may be up for grabs

Democrats have held the Kansas House's 35th District seat for 30 years, but that winning streak is in peril this November. Democratic incumbent Broderick Henderson is not seeking reelection, opening the door for Republican Sam Stillwell to flip the seat. KCUR's Zach Perez has the story. Charles Wheeler was mayor...
KANSAS CITY, KS

