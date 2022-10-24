Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney survives against Belton
KEARNEY — The Bulldogs faced a surprisingly tough test versus Belton on Friday, Oct. 21. Kearney used a furious comeback to secure a 33-21 victory in the final game of the regular season. Belton opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass by Gio Mack to Greg Lyles. This...
mycouriertribune.com
Ruff honored at Smithville Senior Night
SMITHVILLE — Kolby Ruff is and always will be a member of Smithville’s Warriors swim team. Ruff, while injured in a car crash in 2020 and no longer in the pool, is still an active part of the team. He was honored for his efforts at Smithville Senior Night Oct. 18.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty, Blue Springs South meet again
LIBERTY — The Blue Jays finished off their regular season with a tough loss to Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 21. The Jaguars defeated Liberty 38-14 as Blue Springs South dominated the second half. Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but they could not hang on...
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North wins district championship over Liberty
LIBERTY — It was one of the hottest tickets of the week in high school sports. Liberty hosted Liberty North in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, Oct. 24. An estimated 1,500 people packed into Liberty’s gym to see these two volleyball giants compete against each other.
Developers prepping vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is bringing excitement to Kansas City, but it may be speeding up projects, including a vacant hotel near Arrowhead Stadium.
mycouriertribune.com
Christina LeAnn Bialek
Christina LeAnn Bialek, 47 years, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away on Monday October 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Memorial service will follow Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, (816) 903-8888.
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Hurt In Early Morning Crash In Ray County
An early morning crash today (Thursday) in Rya COunty has left a Carrollton man with moderate injuries that required a medical helicopter evacuation from the scene. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carrollton resident George C. Kronshage was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on Ray County Route D north of County Road 170 at 5 A.M. when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
mycouriertribune.com
Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 3
CLAY COUNTY — One worker is dead and at least three others were injured around 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, when a bridge under construction near Kearney at 148th Street and Shady Grove Road, collapsed. Contractor crews had been pouring concrete when the bridge gave way, said Sarah Boyd,...
No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins in Missouri
Beginning Tuesday, Missourians have the option to vote absentee without an excuse before Election Day.
mycouriertribune.com
James Earl Baker
James Earl Baker, 78, father, friend, teacher and coach, died October 24, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty (816) 781-8228. Committal services, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. Memorials suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.
No excuse needed in Missouri to vote in person for November election
A new law that went into effect this year is changing when Missourians can go to the polls to vote.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
mycouriertribune.com
Roadwork comes to I-35
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will complete bridge repairs along southbound Interstate 35, north of Kearney at the bridge over Holt Creek/Muddy Fork. This closes the outside lane of southbound I-35 at mile marker 29.6 leading up to the bridge. Repairs are ongoing and weather permitting, the roadway will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
kcur.org
A Kansas City, Kansas, legislative seat may be up for grabs
Democrats have held the Kansas House's 35th District seat for 30 years, but that winning streak is in peril this November. Democratic incumbent Broderick Henderson is not seeking reelection, opening the door for Republican Sam Stillwell to flip the seat. KCUR's Zach Perez has the story. Charles Wheeler was mayor...
1 killed, others injured in Clay County bridge collapse
Clay County Sheriff's office says one person died and others were hurt when a bridge under construction collapsed near Kearney, Missouri.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Comments / 0