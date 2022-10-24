ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New report shows Vienna is losing its trees

Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
VIENNA, VA
Morning Notes

County Prosecutor Often Sough Suspects’ Detention — “Fairfax County’s top prosecutor, who has faced criticism for practices some view as too lenient, released data Wednesday showing that his office recommended people accused of violent crimes be denied bail at 76 percent of hearings but that judges did so only about half the time.” [The Washington Post]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dhspress.com

A New Haunted Experience Comes to Loudoun

The long Halloween weekend is just around the corner as students prepare to finish off the quarter and get ready for the spooky season. For those looking for an extra fright this month, a new haunted attraction in Loudoun County may be just for you. Scream LoCo is a new...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Sweetz launches new cupcake vending machine in Leesburg

Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cupcake vending machine. It was installed Wednesday on the sidewalk in front of the Sweetz Bakery in Leesburg. Apparently, Sweetz has a lot of customers with cravings that can’t always be met during regular business hours. So they came up with the vending machine as a way to serve guests 24/7.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)

Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
TYSONS, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC

Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
WASHINGTON, DC
Upworthy

Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume

At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed

Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees.  For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...

