tysonsreporter.com
New report shows Vienna is losing its trees
Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives 10.23.02: Vienna, VA cancels 2002 Halloween parade due to the DC Sniper Attacks
During the DC Sniper attacks in October 2002, fear over the DC Snipers' next attacks led to the cancellation of a beloved Halloween parade in Vienna, VA, disappointing kids and parents. Editor's note: The Halloween parade set for October 26, 2022 is still on schedule!
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
County Prosecutor Often Sough Suspects’ Detention — “Fairfax County’s top prosecutor, who has faced criticism for practices some view as too lenient, released data Wednesday showing that his office recommended people accused of violent crimes be denied bail at 76 percent of hearings but that judges did so only about half the time.” [The Washington Post]
dhspress.com
A New Haunted Experience Comes to Loudoun
The long Halloween weekend is just around the corner as students prepare to finish off the quarter and get ready for the spooky season. For those looking for an extra fright this month, a new haunted attraction in Loudoun County may be just for you. Scream LoCo is a new...
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
theburn.com
Sweetz launches new cupcake vending machine in Leesburg
Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cupcake vending machine. It was installed Wednesday on the sidewalk in front of the Sweetz Bakery in Leesburg. Apparently, Sweetz has a lot of customers with cravings that can’t always be met during regular business hours. So they came up with the vending machine as a way to serve guests 24/7.
WUSA
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
tmpresale.com
Ancient Aliens Lives show in Tysons, VA Apr 29th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The new Ancient Aliens Live presale code is now online! During this pre-sale anyone with the code will have a great opportunity to get show tickets before their public sale 😀. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
Upworthy
Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume
At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
loudounnow.com
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
