West Chester Approves Development Plans at Site of Former Wyeth Pharmaceutical Factory

Architectural rendering of structures at the site. Image via Daily Local News.

West Chester will soon become home to two new warehouses generating an additional $2.17 million in annual taxes, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

The West Chester Borough Council has approved builder Eli Kahn Preliminary Land Development Plans to build two warehouses at the former Wyeth Pharmaceutical factory site.

The development would provide West Chester Area School District with an extra $1.395 million per year in taxes. Meanwhile, the borough would see an additional $487,000 annually along with an extra $55,000 for the stormwater protection fee while Chester County would get an extra $287,000 annually.

Kahn expects that the warehouses will add 750 new positions and 250 construction jobs.

“Numbers wise this is a very sound project,” said Councilman Brian McGinnis.