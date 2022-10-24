EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.

EUGENE, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO