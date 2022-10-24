Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
No injuries reported in Thursday morning crash in east Philomath
Four people involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning on the eastern edge of Philomath reportedly walked away with no serious injuries, law enforcement and emergency responders reported. Philomath Police and Philomath Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the crash at 8:40 a.m., in a stretch of Main Street...
kezi.com
Three people safe after Eugene house fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.
kezi.com
One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
Lebanon-Express
Editorial: The man to lead Lebanon past this crossroads
Before we get into the details of our Lebanon mayor endorsement, we’d like to thank all mid-Willamette Valley candidates running for city councils and mayoral seats. Being a volunteer, small-town politician is typically a thankless task. (We realize there are stipends involved with some of these positions, but those usually amount to being “paid” a few pennies per hour.)
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
Lebanon-Express
Tami Cockeram, Lebanon Ward 1 council candidate, on why she's running
Incumbent Wayne Rieskamp will not be challenged for his Ward 1 City Council seat in the Nov. 8 general election, not because he doesn't have any opponents but because he dropped out. Rieskamp did file to run for Lebanon City Council but withdrew, ending an about decadelong career in Lebanon...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
kezi.com
Lane County to begin picking up leaves in and around Eugene and Springfield
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As autumn brings a shower of multicolored leaves, the Lane County government has announced leaf collection will soon commence. Eugene’s leaf collection program will begin on November 7, and will initially focus on the central Eugene area before moving to other sections of the city. Eugene city officials say leaves should be piled neatly in a row parallel to the curb for collection. Springfield’s program begins on November 28, and residents are required to bag their leaves and place them on curbs. Lane County Public Works will begin its annual leaf pick up program on November 7 in the area of Santa Clara north of Beltline Highway and several Springfield locations just outside the city limits.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for October 26
Martin Wayne Forbes, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
What percent of Salem is white?
Salem is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Salem?
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
Emerald Media
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
klcc.org
Coburg’s mayor dies of cancer
Less than three weeks ago, Coburg Mayor Ray Smith opened a city council meeting by telling his stunned colleagues that the cancer in his liver was rapidly spreading, and that he was entering hospice care the very next day. Smith had served as Coburg's mayor since 2016. Before that, he...
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
kezi.com
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
Is Salem high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Salem?
Do you prefer to live in the downtown area or the suburbs of Salem?
I've lived in both downtown and suburban areas and frankly, they each have their merits. I'd like to know what your priorities are when deciding where to live.
