Coalinga, CA

Rural California town is facing the end of its water supply by Dec. 1

By Lindsey Jacobson, @in/lindsey-jacobson-8a48a420/, @LindseyTweeted
CNBC
 3 days ago
Anthony J Lynch

California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st

Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
COALINGA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man on motorized unit hit by train in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say George Prendiz Gonzales, 66, was the man who was hit on the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street, on October […]
SELMA, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center

Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What Prop 1 actually means for abortions in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in California will decide whether to put the right to an abortion and contraception into the state constitution in the November 8 election. Prop 1 was introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade earlier this year. Prop 1 isn’t about keeping or getting rid […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA

