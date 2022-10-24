ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahvir Wheeler Tabbed to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, honoring the nation's best PG.

The Georgia transfer is one of 20 point guards selected to the preseason list. Wheeler was a Cousy Award finalist a season ago.

He is one of three SEC point guards named to the list, along with Auburn's Wendell Green Jr and Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly. Wheeler was also named a member of the conference's Preseason All-SEC First Team last week at SEC Media Days

Wheeler was third in the nation in assists, averaging 6.9 per-game while pouring in 10.1 points a night.

In late January, all of the lists will be narrowed down to 10 players and five in February. Winners will be announced at a to be determined date.

