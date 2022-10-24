Geisinger offers flu shots, boosters at State College Nov. clinic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Geisinger is now offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for children age 5 to 11.

Parents can their bring children to a mass vaccination clinic being held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine or Geisinger Healthplex State College.

Flu shots will also be offered.

Remember to bring your child’s COVID-19 vaccine card or proof they have received the vaccine to your visit.

The updated vaccine booster dose includes an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response to protect against COVID-19 and the newer omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5). Patients must be at least two months out from their initial vaccines or last booster to receive the bivalent booster.

“Geisinger pediatrics is working to protect our children through the winter months by offering the Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccine booster for 5- to 11-year-olds,” Stacey Cummings, MD, vice chair of outpatient pediatric services said. “The vaccine continues to prove its effectiveness in protecting children against COVID-19, and this booster vaccine will help protect youth from getting sick against the newer omicron variants.”

Those eligible for a booster shot can also make an appointment at a Geisinger Pharmacy location via MyGeisinger or the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at the Geisinger Covid-19 website .

