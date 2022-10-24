ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
Coroner IDs Red River Parish man after deadly crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the man from Red River Parish who died following a crash late Saturday. Just after 10:00 p.m., Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta, was driving on the 11000 block of LA 1 near Caspiana when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Sims was ejected from his truck and mortally injured.
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
Tree giveaway scheduled next week in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free trees. That's right, on Nov. 4 Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
