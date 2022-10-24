Read full article on original website
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
ktalnews.com
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
KTBS
Owner plans multi-family housing at site of burned former Shreve Square
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The burned down former Shreve Square building could become the site of more downtown living. The owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, confirmed with KTBS that he wants to build 12 to 15 residential units on the property that was destroyed by fire last month on Texas Street near Spring.
ktalnews.com
Business owner says destroyed historic building causing problems for neighboring businesses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive fire destroyed a historic building in downtown Shreveport just over a month ago. Now neighboring businesses say it’s a safety hazard and an eyesore. The fire that broke out in the old Humphrey’s In the Square building on Texas Street gutted the...
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.
KSLA
Haughton family involved in ‘ongoing disagreement’ with Bossier Schools bus driver
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton mom, Wendy Turner Huffstutler, says her two children have consistently had issues with their assigned bus driver since 2020. She says she started documenting their issues in 2021 via email, setting up meetings with district officials, and recording her own videos and screenshots of incidents. Huffstutler says the driver would yell at her kids, write them up for minor and unfair situations, and even refuse to stop the bus to take them to school.
KTBS
Barksdale airman killed, others injured in Texas traffic crash
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas. Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is...
KTBS
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Red River Parish man after deadly crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the man from Red River Parish who died following a crash late Saturday. Just after 10:00 p.m., Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta, was driving on the 11000 block of LA 1 near Caspiana when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Sims was ejected from his truck and mortally injured.
KSLA
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
KSLA
Resident speaks out about living conditions at Fox Trail Apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A resident of Fox Trail Apartments is sounding the alarm due to problems in her home that she says management has ignored for months. Brenda Metcalf said when she first noticed a leak in her bathroom, she contacted management and a plumber was sent to assess the situation in August. She says after the plumber cut a hole in the wall, he found a leaky pipe and black mold.
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
Tree giveaway scheduled next week in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free trees. That's right, on Nov. 4 Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
KTBS
Standoff ends peacefully in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A standoff in Shreveport ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon. Police arrived at an address on the 3700 block of West College Street to serve an arrest warrant on a female suspect. But the person inside the house would not come out. KTBS was live on the scene as multiple agencies responded.
q973radio.com
Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Shreveport-Bossier [LIST]
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s almost here. Halloween night in the Ark-La-Tex is one of the most special nights in our area of the entire year. Now that COVID is long-gone, we can set our sights on an adventurous Halloween night, garnering all of the candy for our kiddos that we possibly can.
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
