ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

SU vs. Notre Dame can be seen on WUTR

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29. Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it. To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 20.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Biden: Syracuse area ‘poised to lead the world’ in advanced manufacturing (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 32. Cool, comfortable weekend likely. See the 5-day forecast. President Joe Biden speaks to Onondaga Community College on Thursday. Biden and a host of local and national politicians were on hand to tout Micron Technology’s plans to invest up to $100 billion in a computer chip fabrication complex just outside of Syracuse. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Nation spiritual leader hopes Micron honors its commitment to hire locally

Syracuse, N.Y. — The spiritual leader for the Onondaga Nation is hopeful about what the $100 billion Micron project will do for the county. Tadodaho Sid Hill, of the Onondaga Nation, said he was honored to be invited to Onondaga Community College where President Joe Biden came to speak Thursday about the deal with Micron Technology to build huge computer chip plants in Clay.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 7?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,421 votes (69.45%) Bishop Ludden’s Kenyon King is this week’s Section III football player of the week. The senior linebacker helped lead the Gaelic Knights to a 13-0 victory over Marcellus in Week 7. King anchored Bishop Ludden’s defense with 11 tackles and three sacks in the win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy