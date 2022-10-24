Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 reasons Cicero-North Syracuse marching band is favorite heading into state championships
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Karen Seamans started sensing the rumblings as far back as 1988. That was the year she joined the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band. In 1987, C-NS earned its first state title, in the open division (now known as the national).
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
Shania Twain to perform at St. Joe’s Amp for first Syracuse concert in 25 years
Let’s go girls: Shania Twain is coming to Syracuse for the first time in 25 years. The country superstar announced her 2023 tour dates Friday, including a Saturday, July 8, concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Special guests Kelsea Ballerini and “My Truck” singer Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
7 Section III schools ranked in latest state girls volleyball poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York Volleyball Coaches Association has released its latest biweekly girls volleyball rankings. Seven schools from Section III are ranked this week and four are honorable mentions.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
MacKenzie Scott donates $9M to help erase racial health disparities in Syracuse, Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $9 million to help eliminate racial health disparities in Central and Western New York. The Health Foundation of Western & Central New York announced today it received the unsolicited gift from Scott after she...
House of the Week: Owners were ‘inspired’ to ‘protect and restore’ Baldwinsville’s historic Crego House
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Perhaps no project a homeowner can take on is as overwhelming as the restoration of an historic house.
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Puma announces new Breanna Stewart signature shoe colorway; nod to Cicero-North Syracuse still included
A month after Cicero-North Syracuse grad Breanna Stewart’s signature Stewie 1 sneakers hit the shelves, Puma has announced the release of a second colorway of the WNBA star’s shoe. Beginning Nov. 3, fans will be able to buy the Causing Trouble colorway of the Stewie 1.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
cnyhomepage.com
SU vs. Notre Dame can be seen on WUTR
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange returns to the Loudhouse this Saturday, October 29. Unless you have a ticket, watching the game on TV is your only option to watch it. To watch Saturday’s Syracuse versus Notre Dame football game, you have to look no further than The Local Station…NewsChannel 20.
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
Port Byron high school students present ‘Law & Order’ spoof comedies as fall show
Port Byron Drama Club and Dana L. West High School will present two one-act plays, “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” and “Law & Order: Rhymes and Misdemeanors,” as their fall performance. The plays are a comedic take on police procedurals in the fairy tale and...
Meet Francis Conole: Navy officer navigates toward middle in bid for Central NY House seat
Before Francis Conole left Syracuse for the U.S. Naval Academy and a career that would take him around the world, he spent each summer at a camp his family would rent near Skaneateles Lake. He would join cousins at the only vacation spot his parents could afford, an idyllic experience...
Biden: Syracuse area ‘poised to lead the world’ in advanced manufacturing (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 32. Cool, comfortable weekend likely. See the 5-day forecast. President Joe Biden speaks to Onondaga Community College on Thursday. Biden and a host of local and national politicians were on hand to tout Micron Technology’s plans to invest up to $100 billion in a computer chip fabrication complex just outside of Syracuse. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
Onondaga Nation spiritual leader hopes Micron honors its commitment to hire locally
Syracuse, N.Y. — The spiritual leader for the Onondaga Nation is hopeful about what the $100 billion Micron project will do for the county. Tadodaho Sid Hill, of the Onondaga Nation, said he was honored to be invited to Onondaga Community College where President Joe Biden came to speak Thursday about the deal with Micron Technology to build huge computer chip plants in Clay.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 7?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,421 votes (69.45%) Bishop Ludden’s Kenyon King is this week’s Section III football player of the week. The senior linebacker helped lead the Gaelic Knights to a 13-0 victory over Marcellus in Week 7. King anchored Bishop Ludden’s defense with 11 tackles and three sacks in the win.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0