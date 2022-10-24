ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Battling Blazers Fall in Region Semifinal Thriller

Two themes emerged from Wednesday’s volleyball region final match between Henderson County and University Heights Academy. For one, Henderson is not ready yet to relinquish its position atop the region hill. The Lady Colonels have six of the last seven region titles. And second, UHA’s penchant for battling back...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville’s Orange Named Region Player of the Year

Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Kaitlyn Orange has been named the region player of the year by the Kentucky High School Volleyball Coaches Association. The senior hitter enters Wednesday’s region semifinal with 371 kills, 314 digs, 61 aces, and 14 blocks in helping lead the Lady Maroons to a 27-10 record.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Bowling Green in 4th Region Tourney

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels squared off against the Bowling Green Lady Purples Tuesday night at South Warren in the 4th Region volleyball quarterfinals. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the match. Take a look. Todd Central vs Bowling Green in 4th Region Tourney.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville’s Fliehman Named Region Coach of the Year

Madisonville-North Hopkins coach Cindy Fliehman was voted the region coach of the year by the Kentucky High School Volleyball Coaches Association. In her third season as head coach, Madisonville was 27-10 and has advanced to the semifinals of the Second Region tournament. The Lady Maroons were 15-2 against region competition in 2022 and a perfect 5-0 against district opponents,
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Advance With 4th Win Over Caldwell

UHA (26-12) advanced by scores of 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 and will next face host and defending champion Henderson County in the semifinals Wednesday night. The Lady Colonels (27-10) dispatched Livingston Central in straight sets in Tuesday’s late match, 25-6, 25-15, 25-15. Julia Thomas had 16 kills and four blocks...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville Advances to Region Championship

For the second time in three seasons, Madisonville will be playing for the regional volleyball championship. The Lady Maroons dispatched Crittenden County 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 to advance to Thursday’s title match against Henderson County. The Lady Maroons used a strong game at the net and had zero set errors...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Area gets much-needed rain, not enough to end drought

Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
horseandrider.com

First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County

A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY

