Much-needed rainfall arrived in Western Kentucky Tuesday afternoon, but it certainly wasn’t enough to end the ongoing drought. The Mesonet site just north of Hopkinsville received six-tenths of an inch of rain Tuesday, three-quarters of an inch fell at the site between Elkton and Trenton in Todd County and the site just north of Cadiz recorded just over four-tenths of an inch.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO