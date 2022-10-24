Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Assaulted Inside Their Home
The House speaker's husband was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The motive for the attack is under investigation.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul attacked in San Francisco home by intruder shouting 'where is Nancy?': source
A spokesman for Nancy Pelosi confirmed the attack on the House Speaker's husband occurred at their San Francisco home, says 'assailant is in custody'.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Click2Houston.com
Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker’s whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation. The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Suspect reportedly shouted ‘where is Nancy’ in ‘targeted’ hammer assault
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.According to initial reports, the assailant was male, was armed with a hammer, and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault.US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating. A press conference was scheduled for 12.30pm ET but has been delayed.Speaker Pelosi was in Washington with her security detail. Agents from the USCP field office “quickly arrived on the scene”.This is a developing story...
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South Texas
Governor Abbott campaigning in Harlington, TexasScreenshot from Twitter. As Governor Greg Abbott seeks his third re-election in office, he made stops in San Antonio and Harlington. His challenger, Beto O’Rourke was campaigning in Tarrant County.
