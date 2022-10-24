ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 4

Related
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker’s whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation. The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Suspect reportedly shouted ‘where is Nancy’ in ‘targeted’ hammer assault

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.According to initial reports, the assailant was male, was armed with a hammer, and specifically targeted the Pelosi home. He is said to have shouted: “Where is Nancy?” before the assault.US Capitol Police, the FBI, and San Francisco Police are investigating. A press conference was scheduled for 12.30pm ET but has been delayed.Speaker Pelosi was in Washington with her security detail. Agents from the USCP field office “quickly arrived on the scene”.This is a developing story...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy