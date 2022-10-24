ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
El Chaparral 50th Anniversary

A San Antonio favorite when it comes to Mexican food is celebrating fifty years in the community and they want you to celebrate with them. Rebecca went out to El Chaparral to talk about its rich history and delicious food. Take a look for some delicious details!. EL CHAPPARAL MEXICAN...
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD

For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front

SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
