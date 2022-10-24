Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
Teenage girl shot in ankle while inside home during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the ankle on the East Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home on Creekmoore Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the teenager was inside her home when a blue vehicle drove...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after horrific crash kills his passenger
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver, identified as Matthew Martinez, 23, wrapped his car...
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
Man suffers burns to his back trying to put out kitchen fire at Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - An elderly man was injured during an early morning fire that destroyed his home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home off Topperwein Road near Lookout Road on the Northeast Side. The man in his 70s told investigators that he believes that the...
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
Passenger dies after driver wraps vehicle around utility pole in horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver wrapped his car around a utility pole,...
Highway 181 shut down due to large structure fire on the Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple agencies are working to put out a large fire on the Southeast Side of town. The fire is happening on the 11700 block of Highway 181. Highway 181 has been shut down both ways while the agencies work to extinguish the flames. Officials say a...
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
El Chaparral 50th Anniversary
A San Antonio favorite when it comes to Mexican food is celebrating fifty years in the community and they want you to celebrate with them. Rebecca went out to El Chaparral to talk about its rich history and delicious food. Take a look for some delicious details!. EL CHAPPARAL MEXICAN...
Meals on Wheels' new facility expands meals, services available to community
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Come November, workers at Meals on Wheels San Antonio will be trading in hard hats for hair nets and aprons. The new Meals on Wheels has plans to be bigger and better than they could've ever imagined with the capacity to serve triple the amount of people they do now.
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD
For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front
SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
SA Hope Center breaks ground on new campus, expanding services for people in need
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Hope Center is growing its campus as the need for services expands. The organization broke ground Thursday morning on a new education center and a renovated family assistance center that will provide necessities. They already offer various classes and workforce development for people in poverty or crisis.
