Jodi L. Scocchera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jodi L. Scocchera, 64, of New Castle, passed away with family at her side Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, following a courageous battle with a debilitating illness. Jodi was born September 14, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dallas P. and...
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
Margaret F. Benson, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. Benson, 85, died Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born April 1, 1937 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Marlin and Violet Waltermire Adams. Margaret was raised in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where she married Edward Benson on August...
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Richard A. Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Slywczak, age 55, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John E. and Rose (Postapack) Slywczak. Richard was a 1985...
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Swank passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938. Visitation will be Saturday October 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672. Military Honors will be at Saturday...
Wendell D. Beveridge, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell D. Beveridge, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born in Kingwood, West Virginia, he was a son of Richard Glenn and Eleanor (McGinnis) Beveridge. He graduated from West Fairmont High School in West Virginia and married Martha Beveridge...
David Eugene Russell, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Russell, Sr., 66 of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown. He was born September 22, 1956, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Mary Dean Russell. David came to this area as a teenager and raised...
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
Edward Sverchek, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Sverchek, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, October 22, after a brief illness. Mr. Sverchek was born July 2, 1930, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Mary Sverchek. Ed was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School. He served in...
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
William Howard West, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, October 31 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for William H. West, 85, who passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, joining his beloved wife on what was their 64th wedding anniversary. His family was by his side.
David G. McComb, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.
Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. “Doc” Borrelli, 87, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his home. Mr. Borrelli was born January 19, 1935, in New Castle, a son of the late Francisco and Jenny (Panella) Borrelli. A lifelong area...
Elizabeth A. Badger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Badger, age 60, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Elizabeth was born April 14, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Samuel and Margaret McPherson Badger, Sr. She was a...
