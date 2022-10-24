YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO