College Football Odds: Ohio State vs. Penn State prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college football odds series for our Ohio State Penn State prediction and pick. This season in the Big Ten has been predictable in some ways, unpredictable in others. The predictable part has been that Ohio State and Michigan have established themselves at the top of the conference. These are the two blue-blood programs in the Big Ten. They have planted their flag and are one month away from a collision in Columbus for very high stakes. While Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines chug along undefeated, Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes have made their way through the first eight weeks without a scratch. The opener against Notre Dame was a tough slog, but this team has never come particularly close to losing a game. The Buckeyes have C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate, at quarterback, slinging the ball to a fleet group of wide receivers. They have an improved defense guided by Jim Knowles, the former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State who has made a real different for Ohio State this season.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions are losers of five games so far this season. That’s a very bad thing considering they’ve played just six contests. They will hope to salvage some positivity in Week 8 as they take on the Miami Dolphins, losers of three of their last four outings. The Lions are, not surprisingly, at the very bottom of the standings right now, and well, they will take any win they can get. Here are our Detroit Lions Week 8 predictions as they take on the Dolphins.
