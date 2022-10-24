The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college football odds series for our Ohio State Penn State prediction and pick. This season in the Big Ten has been predictable in some ways, unpredictable in others. The predictable part has been that Ohio State and Michigan have established themselves at the top of the conference. These are the two blue-blood programs in the Big Ten. They have planted their flag and are one month away from a collision in Columbus for very high stakes. While Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines chug along undefeated, Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes have made their way through the first eight weeks without a scratch. The opener against Notre Dame was a tough slog, but this team has never come particularly close to losing a game. The Buckeyes have C.J. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate, at quarterback, slinging the ball to a fleet group of wide receivers. They have an improved defense guided by Jim Knowles, the former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State who has made a real different for Ohio State this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO