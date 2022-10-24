Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
Browse local cookbooks at library during new interactive display
The Wood County District Public Library’s Local History Collection contains an assortment of local cookbooks. Enjoy a display of these items during WCDPL’s Local Cookbook Interactive Display, running Nov. 7-28 at the Local History Collection on the second floor of the library, 251 N. Main St. Cookbooks will...
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
‘The Turn of the Screw’staged at Toledo theater
Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) will present the area premiere of “The Turn of the Screw” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the novella by Henry James at The Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 Tenth St., Toledo. The play is directed by F. Scott Regan, from the film and theater department...
sent-trib.com
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Festival Of Trees Recognizes Artist Of The Year
Wauseon, Ohio, October 2022. Meet Aric Gurzynski, this year’s featured Festival of Trees Artist of the Year. Aric is a talented artist. Aric also likes to read all types of books and watch classical movies. He likes to take pictures of nature. Aric likes to put detail in his...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
toledoparent.com
Netty’s Fans Rejoice: Food Review of Coop’s in Downtown Toledo
Facebook: Search Coop’s Downtown | Instagram: @coops_downtown. No, but the regular menu is full of kids’ favs. Not much, but they do have dairy-free ice cream. Brad Fields, the owner of the Netty’s on Fearing, wanted to bring the taste of Netty’s to downtown, but he wanted to add something to spice it up a bit. After brainstorming with his friend, Ed Beczynski (owner of the Blarney), Fields recalled a burger joint in Iowa that the two of them had been to where they had “boozy shakes.” The name Coop’s is in honor of Fields’s son, Cooper, while also providing the eatery with a the Mud Hens connection.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
sent-trib.com
Become a Habitat Hero with the Wood County Park District
PERRYSBURG — Volunteer with the environmental conservation efforts of the Wood County Park District and be a Habitat Hero. Habitat Heroes will meet Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Registration is required. Tools, instruction, and refreshments are provided. Register by visiting...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
sent-trib.com
What would you do? Rossford academy students learn lessons from police simulator
ROSSFORD — Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy students took part in the multi-media interactive training room at the Penta Career Center. The final Wednesday class of the nine-week course included three training subjects: the MILO Range simulator, a body camera discussion and an introduction to Oggy the therapy dog.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Unison Health opens new crisis stabilization facility in Bowling Green
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Senior News For November
*VETERANS DAY LUNCH: All Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a lunch celebrating Veterans Day. This is a FREE lunch FOR VETERANS AND SPOUSES. Suggested donation of $3.00 for all other seniors. The lunch will be at noon and the date depends...
thetoledojournal.com
The Barnhill’s first family reunion held on Labor Day Weekend
The location was convenient and wonderful, the weather was great, the time was right, and the turnout was substantial. A lot of people showed up with the majority of them being relatives, who took part in the Barnhill Family Reunion, over the Labor Day weekend. The reunion took place at the shelter house at Walbridge Park on Saturday September 3, 2022.
sent-trib.com
William Neil (Bill) Oliver
William Neil (Bill) Oliver, age 90, of Maumee and Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1932, to the late Clarence Robert and Charlotte May (Gable) Oliver, in Toledo, Ohio. He married Barbara Jane Lindsey Drake on January 29, 1954. Together they raised...
sent-trib.com
Protect the blood supply by donating this fall
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
sent-trib.com
Allen Sander
Allen D. Sander, 76, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. He was born on August 29, 1946 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Arvella (Martin) Sander. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he toured Europe...
