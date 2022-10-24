Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Turn Heads At “Black Panther 2” Premiere
Parents night out was in full effect. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG Uploads
The Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on “Down In the DM.”. Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg’s Roller Confirms The Number Of Blunts He Smokes In A Day
Snoop Dogg’s roller says she’s twisted 450,000 blunts since she started working for him in 2016. It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg is one of the world’s most prolific smokers. In fact, it seems like there are few people who could keep up with him. Snoop’s admitted that Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever made him tap out during a session.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Takes On The Game & 50 Cent’s “Hate It Or Love It” For Funk Flex Freestyle
Despite allegations of being blackballed, it seems like New York’s favorite media personalities still have a soft spot for DaBaby. This week, the rapper made his way to Hot 97 where he chopped it up with Ebro & co. about his latest album, Baby On Baby 2. In addition...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black & Monica’s Apparent Date Night Leaves Twitter Confused
Twitter had plenty to say after Monica’s apparent date night with Kodak Black. It looks like Monica found herself a new, unsuspecting boo, shortly after her birthday. The legendary R&B singer celebrated her 42nd birthday this week and it seems that Kodak Black helped her ring in a new year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Talks Property Investments, Says He Owns “Half Of Atlanta”
Jeezy recently discussed his real estate portfolio on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Jeezy discussed investing in property during his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that he owns “half of Atlanta.” The rapper explained that he purchases property every year on his birthday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Lost $100 Million Over Infamous Rolling Loud Performance
There was a lot going on that night, as Tory Lanez joined him on stage & his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community caused chaos. Get ready for a new season of DaBaby news as the rapper addresses some of his most controversial moments. DaBaby has been embroiled in one controversy after another for years, whether it be tied to a legal case, an explosive physical altercation, drama with DaniLeigh, or accusations that he’s homophobic. There has also been friction with Megan Thee Stallion ever since he brought out Tory Lanez during that infamous Rolling Loud performance where he made comments about HIV.
hotnewhiphop.com
Monica Responds To Kodak Black Dating Rumors: “I Hang With [His] Mom”
The 42-year old star denied dating the 25-year old rapper. Monica may be single and ready to mingle — but she wants fans to know that Kodak Black isn’t her boo thang. Earlier this week, the songstress made headlines after being spotted out and about with the Florida rapper and taking money-flaunting photos with him shortly after.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill
The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
hotnewhiphop.com
G Herbo Doesn’t Play On His Inaugural L.A. Leakers Freestyle
G Herbo is not the one to be playing with these days. He is easily one of the most formidable lyricists to emerge from drill’s inception. With each project, he keeps proving that he hasn’t reached his peak yet. This month, he blessed fans with the back-to-back releases of Survivor’s Remorse Side A & B, which found him trading bars with everyone from Conway The Machine to Young Thug.
CORRECTION: No Evidence Of Change In Kanye West's Twitter Account Status
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, was locked out of his account earlier this month after an antisemitic post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar
In a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth. Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.
hotnewhiphop.com
Giggs Reflects On The Work He’s Put In On “Time”
Giggs played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of UK rap today. And while he might not get the flowers he deserves, his latest single is a personal reflection of everything he’s accomplished and the hardships it took to get their. Earlier today, Giggs shared his new single,...
