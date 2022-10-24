Read full article on original website
Iowa governor asks judge to lift injunction against abortion law
(CN) — Lawyers representing Iowa's Republican Governor Kim Reynolds urged a state judge Friday to dissolve an injunction issued by the court in 2019 that permanently enjoined enforcement of a state law that makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. The governor’s move comes in response...
New York judges don’t want to retire
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York appellate court deemed moot the lawsuit brought by state judges who were denied certification to continue serving past retirement age, 70, because another court decision favored the state judiciary’s actions in a mirror appeal. Additionally, budgetary constraints that originally led to their non-certification have eased, and they have been encouraged to reapply for certification.
Lawsuit calls for feds to protect California humpback whales from gill nets
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — The Center for Biological Diversity is suing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, claiming it is not protecting endangered Pacific humpback whales from entanglements in California drift gillnets. The Center, in the lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday, claimed that in the past two fishing...
Snorkeling accident
HONOLULU — A Hawaii federal judge granted partial judgment in favor of a woman who broke her ankle during a snorkeling trip and sued the tour company, finding its release and liability waiver is not enforceable. Maritime code says the manager of a vessel is liable when transporting passengers between U.S. ports, even when departing and returning from the same port.
Horsemen speech retaliation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico dismissed all claims brought by a horse racing nonprofit except for its First Amendment retaliation claim against the state’s racing commission over Covid-19 restrictions and for allegedly failing to keep racetracks in good condition during the pandemic. The nonprofit says that because it sued, it was denied access to commission meetings.
