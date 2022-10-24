Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Friday’s regular season finale will mark Bradley Central’s 7th home game of the year. And they’ve got a chance to get an 8th home game. Bradley Central has already secured a playoff berth, but they’ll earn a home playoff game, if they can beat Maryville Friday. Of course beating Maryville is a tall order. Then again, Cleveland did it this season, handing the Rebels their first region loss in 22 years. The Bears would love to make Maryville miserable again.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO