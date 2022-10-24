Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
More memories of Leslie Jordan; Classmates kicked off Hollywood career by kicking him out
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Leslie Jordan connected with many people over the course of his life and career. The ones that worked with Jordan when he first started acting on the theater stage say he was a joy to be around. Caroline Johnson is one of those who are proud...
chattanoogacw.com
Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
WDEF
CSAS Beats Lakeland Prep 4-0 in State Soccer Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) CSAS won their quarterfinal match in the state soccer tournament on Wednesday. The Patriots defea. ted Lakeland Prep 4-0 playing at Chattanooga Christian.
WDEF
East Hamilton Defeats South Gibson 4-0 to Open State Soccer Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The East Hamilton girls soccer team opened the state tournament with a dominating quarterfinal win over South Gibson. The Hurricanes won it 4-0. Zoey Burgner and Megan Corvin produced goals in the first half to make it 2-0 at halftime before the Canes cruised to the big win.
WDEF
Bradley Central Needs Win Over Maryville to Earn Home Playoff Game
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Friday’s regular season finale will mark Bradley Central’s 7th home game of the year. And they’ve got a chance to get an 8th home game. Bradley Central has already secured a playoff berth, but they’ll earn a home playoff game, if they can beat Maryville Friday. Of course beating Maryville is a tall order. Then again, Cleveland did it this season, handing the Rebels their first region loss in 22 years. The Bears would love to make Maryville miserable again.
WDEF
Chattanooga provides details on hotel conversion
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly shared more details Wednesday night about the city’s purchase of the run-down Airport Inn. It’s set to be converted into permanent supportive housing apartments for some in the city’s homeless community, but neighboring residents are incredibly concerned. Mayor Tim...
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Prepare For Another Ranked Opponent in Furman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs have been a top ten team for weeks now, and it seems they have to earn that ranking every week given their schedule. No cupcake for UTC this weekend as they continue their SoCon grind. Coach Wright celebrated a big win over 11th ranked Mercer last week. This...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WDEF
New Development Planned for Jefferson Heights
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Changes could be coming to the Jefferson Heights neighborhood off of Main Street in the coming weeks. A zoning change request has been put into the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission to change the 16th Street dead end off of Washington Street into a new hotel, restaurant, and retail space.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
WDEF
Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run
Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
