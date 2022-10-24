Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Stereogum
Philip Selway – “Check For Signs Of Life”
You might know Philip Selway as the drummer for a little-known band called Radiohead, and in the past decade he’s started to put out music under his own name. His debut album, Familial, was released in 2010, and that was followed by Weatherhouse in 2014. He’s worked on a couple soundtracks since then, but otherwise his solo career has been quiet. But today, Selway is announcing a new album called Strange Dance, which will be out in February of next year.
Stereogum
SpiritWorld – “Relic Of Damnation”
SpirtWorld, the metallic hardcore head-crushers from Las Vegas, know how to make a music video. Next month, SpiritWorld will follow their 2021 debut Pagan Rhythms with a new album called DeathWestern. We’ve already posted “Moonlight Torture,” which features Integrity legend Dwid Hellion, and the title track, which has a truly bugged-out Western horror-movie video. Today, the band has shared another fearsome song with another crazy video.
Stereogum
The Men – “Hard Livin'”
The last time we heard from the Men, the grimy Brooklyn band who have long mixed noise-damaged punk with swaggering classic rock, they were throwing their album Mercy into the world. That was one month before the pandemic hit and New York became a ghost town. Today, the Men have announced plans to release a new album called New York City, a kind of back-to-basics record that finds the band reverting to their squalid noise-rock past.
Stereogum
Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl
This month is all about King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. The Australian psych-rock band, the subject of Stereogum’s latest Cover Story, has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim — and they’ve got one more on the away, Changes, which arrives on October 28.
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie – “DVD” (Feat. Choker) & “Satellite 9”
Next week, the UK production duo Mount Kimbie will release their new double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. For this one, the members of Mount Kimbie have gone all Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, essentially packaging two solo albums together. Dom Maker has made an album full of collaborations, while Kai Campos has gone a more esoteric instrumental route. Thus far, those Mount Kimbie members have released three songs each, including Dom Maker tracks with Danny Brown, slowthai, Maxo Kream, and Pa Saleiu. Today, we get two more tracks from the double LP.
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”
We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:
Stereogum
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Walter Schreifels
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Few New York hardcore luminaries have had a career as varied as Walter Schreifels. While he can claim to...
Stereogum
Stream Fatboi Sharif & Noface’s Bugged-Out New Album Preaching In Havana
We’re at peak spooky season right now, which means it’s the perfect time for a new Fatboi Sharif album. Fatboi Sharif, a Stereogum Artist To Watch as of last year, is a wildly off-kilter New Jersey rapper with a taste for scattered avant-garde production and a pronounced horrorcore streak. (Sharif says he doesn’t like the word “horrorcore,” and the term doesn’t really describe his music too well, but he definitely likes creeping people out.) Today, Sharif has teamed up with New York producer Noface to release a new album called Preaching In Havana.
Stereogum
Watch Duran Duran Play Two New Songs & Two Classics On Kimmel
Duran Duran, new wave legends and newly minted Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, just released their latest LP Future Past, recorded with collaborators like Erol Alkan, Giorgio Moroder, Graham Coxon, and Mark Ronson. Last night, the band brought their arena-sized show to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since Kimmel offers its musical guests a chance to play extended sets for their cameras, Duran Duran played four songs: Two Future Past joints and two throwback ’80s jams.
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Stereogum
Tancred – “Mirepoix” (Feat. Jenny Owen Youngs)
Jess Abbott is back her first new Tancred track since her album Nightstand was released back in 2018. “Mirepoix” is a flickering acoustic number featuring backing vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs, and it finds Abbott setting a delicate table for two. “Mirepoix is about how important people are to each other,” she explained in a statement. “Especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen – “Don’t Play That Song” (Ben E. King Cover)
In a couple weeks, Bruce Springsteen is releasing a soul covers album, Only The Strong Survive. So far, the Boss has shared his renditions of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and the Commodores’ “Nightshift.” Today, he’s back with one final single, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied),” which was originally written by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson. It was first recorded in 1962 by Nelson’s husband, soul singer Ben E. King, and it was also memorably covered by Aretha Franklin. Watch a video for Springsteen’s version below.
Stereogum
Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis
Mick Mars, guitarist for the glammed-out ’80s hard-rockers Mötley Crüe, is retiring from touring. In a statement to Variety, the band explains that Mars (pictured far right above) will no longer perform with them due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis:. Mick Mars, co-founder and lead...
Stereogum
Sneaks – “Boxed In”
We last heard from Eva Moolchan, the DC-based post-punk musician who records as Sneaks, when she released her 2020 album Happy Birthday. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that LP with a new five-song collection called The Eva EP. The first track that she’s shared is more of a sketch than a song. It’s an ominous minute-long track called “Boxed In,” and it’s got a largely static video that Moolchan directed herself.
Stereogum
Frank Ocean Launches Homer Radio: “What Plays Around Our Office After Hours”
Frank Ocean has launched a new radio show called Homer Radio. It’ll air on Apple Music Thursdays at 10PM ET. (Related: What does this mean for Blonded Radio?) In an email announcement, Frank Ocean describes Homer Radio as “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Stereogum
Algiers – “Irreversible Damage” (Feat. Zack de la Rocha)
Last month, the expansive Atlanta band Algiers gave us a taste of some new material with “Bite Back,” a single featured billy woods and Backxwash. Today, they’re announcing a whole new album called SHOOK, their follow-up to 2020’s There Is No Year. It includes contributions from Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III, and Mark Cisneros.
Comments / 0