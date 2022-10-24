Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.

14 HOURS AGO