Gisele Bundchen files for divorce from Tom Brady, report says. Gisele Bundchen has filed for divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage, according to TMZ Sports. The Brazilian supermodel filed papers in Florida Friday morning, and the NFL quarterback is reportedly not contesting the divorce. The former celebrity couple started dating in 2006 and married in 2009, welcoming two kids together in addition to the Super Bowl champion’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan. TMZ reports divorce lawyers started working on a settlement earlier this month amid rumors she was upset at his decision to un-retire from football earlier this year. His net worth is reportedly $330 million and hers is even more at $400 million, but word is they have a solid prenup agreement.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO