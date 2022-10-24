ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’: Hallmark’s newest Christmas movie starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

It’s October but is it too early to start celebrating Christmas? The answer is no. Hallmark is celebrating Countdown to Christmas with a movie you won’t want to miss. Hallmark will premiere its newest holiday romance movie “A Cozy Christmas Inn” on Friday, October 28 (10/28/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. A live stream of the movie can be found on Philo, fuboTV, and other live streaming services listed below.
ALASKA STATE
Syracuse.com

Gisele Bundchen files to divorce Tom Brady; ‘The Santa Clauses’ trailer: Buzz

Gisele Bundchen files for divorce from Tom Brady, report says. Gisele Bundchen has filed for divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage, according to TMZ Sports. The Brazilian supermodel filed papers in Florida Friday morning, and the NFL quarterback is reportedly not contesting the divorce. The former celebrity couple started dating in 2006 and married in 2009, welcoming two kids together in addition to the Super Bowl champion’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan. TMZ reports divorce lawyers started working on a settlement earlier this month amid rumors she was upset at his decision to un-retire from football earlier this year. His net worth is reportedly $330 million and hers is even more at $400 million, but word is they have a solid prenup agreement.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy