Williamsburg, VA

Man escapes psychiatric hospital, Virginia State Police lead search

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for a man who reportedly escaped the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.

According to police, 32-year-old Christopher Feagin is believed to have escaped the facility early at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Other aliases for Feagin include Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih, according to police.

Feagin is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall White male with brown hair, weighing approximately 135 pounds. Police said he has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck — including one of a skull with a woman’s face on his face. Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)
(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police said that Feagin has no last known address, but was arrested by Virginia Beach Police in August. He also reportedly has ties to Lexington, South Carolina.

Both state and local law enforcement are taking part in the ongoing search efforts.

This is not the first escape from Eastern State Hospital in James City County reported in recent memory. Virginia State Police reported a pair of felons had escaped the same facility in April .

Anyone with information on Feagin and his possible whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 7

lakaf
3d ago

I feel like this is the kind of stuff that should be sent out to community, much like Amber Alerts.

Reply(4)
11
John Hovermale
3d ago

Sounds like Eastern State needs to be investigated to see how these dangerous folks are escaping and take up the suggestions of the professionals on how to stop them from occurring.

Reply
4
 

