KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
KOLO TV Reno
Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sentenced to life with parole for murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been given life with parole after 24 years for the murder of a man he tried to rob outside a bank. Davion Simonton has been convicted for the murder of Doug Morrin. The sentence is the culmination of a near two-year process in...
L.A. Weekly
2news.com
2news.com
Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
54-Year-Old Lan Tippings Killed In A Two- Vehicle Accident In Truckee (Truckee, CA)
California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on SR28, east of Old County Road around 9.00 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that 54-year-old Lan Tippings was driving westbound in his GMC Savana. At the same time, 59-year-old Scott Juniver was driving his Peterbilt tractor.
2news.com
New Pedestrian Safety Zone in Reno
Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and Ridge Street. Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and Ridge Street.
2news.com
City of Reno Designates Second Pedestrian Safety Zone
With Halloween, Nevada Day and a time change coming up, it's all the more important for drivers to keep a look out for people walking across streets. The City of Reno just installed a new pedestrian safety zone downtown. Drivers will see new signs along Sierra Street between 3rd and...
2news.com
Reno Apartment Fire Caused by Plumbing Work, Fire Crews Say
Investigators say plumbing work caused an apartment fire to break out near downtown Reno Thursday morning. The fire started just before 9:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Kuenzli Street near Mill Street. fire crews say open flame hot work was being done in the bathroom. Firefighters contained the fire...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
2news.com
Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Car in Reno
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. They say the driver of the car involved was turning in the intersection and hit...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
