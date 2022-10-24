ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some campers more time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city led cleanup of the Second Street area homeless camp began this morning, but will not be completed until this Thursday. According to Anne Aurand, the City of Bend communication manager, there are "a few highly vulnerable individuals that need extra time and assistance to get connected with the support they need.”
