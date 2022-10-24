Read full article on original website
KTVZ
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County approval of new Sisters meadery, a bee honey-based winery
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County land-use hearing is set for Wednesday night for a new meadery in Sisters, a proposal being challenged by a land-use watchdog group. A meadery is a bee honey-based winery. A county hearings officer will hold a 6 p.m. hearing at 1300 NW Wall...
KTVZ
Second Street cleanup extended to Thursday, giving some campers more time
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city led cleanup of the Second Street area homeless camp began this morning, but will not be completed until this Thursday. According to Anne Aurand, the City of Bend communication manager, there are "a few highly vulnerable individuals that need extra time and assistance to get connected with the support they need.”
KTVZ
Bend Warming Shelter resident arrested in stabbing of another man outside facility
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend Warming Shelter resident was arrested Thursday evening on charges he confronted and stabbed another man in the chest outside the Northeast Second Street facility, police said. Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the shelter on the reported stabbing, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt...
