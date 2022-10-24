Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
‘X-Files,’ Hallmark Channel actor Michael Kopsa dies
Actor Michael Kopsa has died. Kopsa’s agent, Jamie Levitt and his ex-wife both confirmed his Sunday morning death. Levitt told CNN that Kopsa was “a force in our community, not only as an actor but as an artist, painter, musician and human being.”. Kopsa had been diagnosed with...
SFGate
Oscilloscope Laboratories to Debut 4K Re-Edit of ‘Going All the Way,’ Starring Ben Affleck (EXCLUSIVE)
Oscilloscope Laboratories is set to release a 4K re-edit of Mark Pellington’s “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit,” starring Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan, Jeremy Davies and Nick Offerman. The new cut of the 1997 film was rescanned for 4K and features 50 additional...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
The Comedy Store is rumored to be haunted. So we went ghost hunting with the pros
Join resident 'Ghost Adventures' aficionado Lorraine Ali for an investigation of the famed venue's spectral vibes with 'magnet for energies' Zak Bagans.
‘Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!,’ Starring Giacomo Gianniotti, Monica Bellucci, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The trailer for stylish comic crime action movie “Diabolik – Ginko Attacks!” has debuted. The film stars Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Marvel’s Avengers”) in the role of the charming master thief Diabolik, and Monica Bellucci. The film, which will be released in Italy by 01 Distribution/Rai Cinema on Nov. 17, is written and directed by Marco and Antonio Manetti. Beta Cinema is handling world sales. In the film, Diabolik and Eva nearly get caught in Inspector Ginko’s trap. While on the run, Eva gets hurt and Diabolik, mercilessly, abandons her. A furious Eva proposes to Ginko to collaborate in the capture of...
Verve Signs Pixar ‘Elemental’ Screenwriter Brenda Hsueh
EXCLUSIVE: Brenda Hsueh, a writer on Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film, Elemental, has inksed with Verve after a competitive signing. She joins a stable of the agency’s clients working in the animation space and Pixar brain trust. Hsueh began her career working on the first three seasons of How I Met Your Mother, then as a Co-EP on The Afterparty and Mr. Corman, both at Apple. In the feature space, in addition to working on the 2023 release Elemental for Disney and Pixar, Brenda also consulted for Domee Shi, the director of Turning Red, and, most recently wrote the animated Ghostbusters movie for...
BBC America’s Health After Losing ‘Doctor Who’? Here’s a Check-Up
BBC America paid its final respects to “Killing Eve” in April; now, “Doctor Who” is (time-) traveling away to Disney+. Guess what BBC America’s top two shows were? The extremely long-running British series will now stream on Disney+ outside of the UK and Ireland. While we’re about a year out from that deal’s debut, the “intention” is for “Doctor Who” on Disney+ to stream the same day episodes air on Britain’s BBC One, a person with knowledge of the plans told IndieWire. BBC America, a joint venture between AMC Networks and BBC Studios, never had that deal, with “Doctor Who” episodes...
