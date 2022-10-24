Read full article on original website
Macon man in critical condition after car crash with tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after car crash with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the center line. The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
41nbc.com
Man arrested for trying to rob Forsyth credit union
FORSYTH, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth Police arrested a man Wednesday for trying to rob a credit union. According to Forsyth Police, officers responded to a panic alarm at Robins Financial Credit Union at 76 E Johnston Street around 4:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers say they discovered Michael Loftis...
valdostatoday.com
GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting
CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
41nbc.com
Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
wgxa.tv
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist,...
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
41nbc.com
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
wgxa.tv
Woman convicted in 2015 Macon murder following years of trial delays
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been found guilty in a Macon murder seven years after it happened. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says a Bibb County jury found Donna Elyse Jackson guilty of the murder of Ricky Smith. Smith was shot and killed...
41nbc.com
Lane closures to take place in Macon Wednesday night
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding people to plan for an alternate route Wednesday night. Riverside Drive between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 10 p-m to 5 a.m. Crews will be setting bridge beams over the road. If...
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office receives over $90,000 in H.E.A.T. grant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded over $90,000 thanks to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety’s H.E.A.T. grant. BCSO is one of 21 law enforcement agencies that are receiving money for the Federal 2023 Fiscal year from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T) grant. The total of the BCSO’s grant is $90,620.86.
Macon man charged with insurance fraud after stealing brother's identity
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been charged with insurance and identify fraud on Tuesday according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. In October 2020, 36-year-old Christopher Roland applied for an insurance policy with Progressive Insurance using his brother’s personal information. Roland was involved...
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived at a chaotic scene with...
