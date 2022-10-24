Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan was en route to Call Me Kat set on day of his death
Leslie Jordan was reportedly en route to film ‘Call Me Kat’ when he died at the wheel of his car on Monday morning (24.10.22). The legendary actor tragically died in a car accident in Los Angeles this week, and it’s now been revealed he was due to attend an appointment with a cardiologist after suffering from shortness of breath for three weeks up until his death.
‘X-Files,’ Hallmark Channel actor Michael Kopsa dies
Actor Michael Kopsa has died. Kopsa’s agent, Jamie Levitt and his ex-wife both confirmed his Sunday morning death. Levitt told CNN that Kopsa was “a force in our community, not only as an actor but as an artist, painter, musician and human being.”. Kopsa had been diagnosed with...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
Riverdale has been an education for me, says Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart’s time on ‘Riverdale’ has been an “education”. The 26-year-old actress has starred as Betty Cooper on the teen drama since 2017, and she admits that it’s been a life-changing experience. She shared: “I was 19 when I was cast as Betty.
John Legend is fully focused on being a dad
John Legend is “focused” on being dad after finishing up his latest career commitments. The 43-year-old singer – who has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, three with wife Chrissy Teigen – is now expecting his third child with the model and explained that he is concentrating on fatherhood, going on tour after releasing new music and his role as a mentor on ‘The Voice.’
Matthew Perry’s heart stopped beating for five minutes
Matthew Perry dropped out of ‘Don’t Look Up’ after his heart stopped beating for five minutes. The 53-year-old actor was cast as a Republican journalist in the Adam McKay-directed movie, but he was forced to quit the project after his heart stopped beating during surgery and he required CPR treatment to survive.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott ‘are having another baby together’
Nick Cannon is reportedly set to become a father again. Alyssa Scott has taken to social media to announce her latest pregnancy, and according to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Nick is the father of her unborn baby. Alyssa posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and she...
Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – is up for seven accolades, while the ‘Late Night Talking’ singer is up for six prizes. The...
Elvis Presley’s lips were like sweet marshmallows, says Linda Thompson
Elvis Presley’s lips were like “sweet marshmallows”, according to his ex-girlfriend. Linda Thompson dated the music icon after Elvis split from his wife Priscilla Presley, and she still remembers the chart-topping star as a “sensual, tender lover”. Recalling attending a private screening with Elvis in...
Sir Rod Stewart’s son Sean hospitalised after being hit by a truck
Sir Rod Stewart’s son Sean has been hospitalised after being hit by a truck. The 42-year-old took to social media on Monday (24.10.22) that had been hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles and posted a photo of himself wearing a neck brace and hospital gown. Sean – the...
Matthew Perry apologises for Keanu Reeves death jibe
Matthew Perry has apologised for his death jibe to Keanu Reeves. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, backtracked after it emerged he had written in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about celebrity drugs casualties: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Rosie O’Donnell ‘splits from Aimee Hauer’
Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have reportedly split. The 60-year-old actress and Aimee, 43, have called time on their relationship after less than a year together. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up.”. Rosie and Aimee – who is...
Caring for Elvis Presley ‘was like looking after a newborn baby’
Linda Thompson saved Elvis Presley’s life “about ten to 12 times”. The actress – who dated Elvis after he split from his wife Priscilla Presley – has claimed that the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie ‘Elvis’ underplayed the role that she played in his life.
