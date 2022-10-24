ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix town hall series focuses on Colorado River water shortage

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxAVE_0ikt3RiV00

Phoenix has scheduled a series of town halls to keep the public informed about how reduced allocations of Colorado River water are affecting the city.

The speakers will focus on how the city manages its water supplies.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to ask questions about water conservation efforts and how Phoenix is positioning itself for a sustainable future with less Colorado River water.

The United States Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2a shortage for the Colorado River in 2023.

Since declaring a Stage 1 Water Alert and activating its Drought Management Plan on June 1, Phoenix has taken steps to educate residents and businesses about water conservation.

The next town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

Seven other sessions are planned.

Time, dates and and locations are subject to change. For more: phoenix.gov/drought .

