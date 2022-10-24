Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Citizen Online
Vera Lee (Crymes) Holbrook, 102, of Peachtree City, Ga.
Vera Lee (Crymes) Holbrook, 102 years old, from Peachtree City, GA, passed away at Life Care Center of Rhea County, TN, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on September 5, 1920, in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late William Harrison Crymes...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
thecitymenus.com
Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City
Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
‘Like a nightmare’: Family grieves mother found dead at Cobb construction site
Deborah Moon had just gotten home with pizza for dinner when she learned her youngest daughter had been found dead at a construction site in north Cobb County earlier the same day.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year
An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Citizen Online
Teacher of the Year Todd to fly with Blue Angels
After being named the 2022 Fayette County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Rising Starr Middle School’s Christy Todd has been selected to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of their “Key Influencer” program that honors deserving local people, Atlanta Air Show officials announced.
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
The Citizen Online
82 days and still no response from Peachtree City council or city staff to disabled resident
I am Amy Carrier. This is the story behind the joint statement by 3 (not 4) candidates for the open city council seat. The concept for this joint statement was mine. By now, I hope you have read the statement published in The Citizen which highlights my public statements at City Hall, and was signed by Kenneth Hamner, Phil Crane, Clint Holland and Kevin Madden.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
Wellstar Health System, which set up an urgent care clinic to replace the hospital services it shuttered at Atlanta Medi...
The Citizen Online
Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?
One Peachtree City voter had a tough time voting. One resident of Legacy Ridge at Peachtree City is 96 years old and legally blind. A kind friend picked her up and transported her to the Fayette County Elections Office Early Voting location so she could cast her vote. At 96, time is of the essence.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Comments / 0