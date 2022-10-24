Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Italian far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni's new coalition government wins required confidence vote by wide margin.
ROME (AP) — Italian far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni's new coalition government wins required confidence vote by wide margin. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
