Paul Walker Was Nervous About Making out With Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Girlfriend in ‘The Fast and the Furious’
Paul Walker had to do a love scene with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster, but quickly had reservations when hearing her ex-fling Mark Wahlberg would be on set to watch.
Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed her David Beckham tattoo
Guess this tattoo wasn’t posh enough. Victoria Beckham sparked divorce speculation last month when fans noticed that she had removed her tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials from her wrist. And the former Spice Girl — who actually began removing the ink years ago — set the record straight during her “Today” show interview Thursday. “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” she said, noting that her husband and sons are covered in “beautiful” tats. “Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t...
Mark Wahlberg Moves to Las Vegas, Shelling Out $30 Million on an Ultra-Secure Community
Mark Wahlberg has moved to Las Vegas. The actor and businessman dropped a lot of money to settle down in a private community in Nevada.
Mark Wahlberg calls out Workout Anytime Aiken gym in early morning Instagram video
Aiken was paid a visit by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the weekend, though the visit didn't go perfectly. In an Instagram reel video he recorded at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stood outside the Workout Anytime Aiken at 614 Richland Ave. West and commented on how he was blocked from visiting the gym.
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Complex
Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts
JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”
She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hosts Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Called out for Name Mistakes During Disney Night
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro might slip up on celebrity names from time to time, but the cast of 'DWTS' can laugh about it.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend Revealed
It looks like Alex Rodriguez has a new girlfriend. According to Page Six, the former New York Yankees star was spotted with fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Page Six said he is "enjoying spending time" with Cordeiro, and the two were seen walking "hand in hand" down the street.
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
