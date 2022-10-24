ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler Dental Sales Rep Turns Traffic Accident into Smile-Worthy Encounter

Cecilly Rudalavage and Greg Cuta.Image via 6abc.

A Feb. 2022 fender bender on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge — ordinarily a teeth-grinding moment — has instead resulted in smiles all around. 6abc reporter Alayna Gomez didn’t floss over any details in filing her story.

The collision was between Greg Cuta of Phila. and Cecilly Rudalavage, an Ambler resident who is also a sales representative for Ditron Dental Implants.

As the two drivers exchanged information, Rudalavage noticed that Cuta was in sorely need of dental work, something he had been self-conscious of for some time.

“The looks I get without my teeth,” Cuta started. “With my ex We went to a wedding, and she told me not to open my mouth, and it brought me to tears.”

Rudalavage recommended Cuta to Dr. Simon Oh, an implant surgeon in Fairless Hills.

The case was especially challenging because Cuta had no upper jaw bone to which dentures would fit.

Oh was able to make a temporary set of implants for Cuta. And these were just replaced recently with his permanent fix.

That’s a development that now has Cuta — and kindhearted Rudalavage — grinning with glee.

Read more about the local man’s needed procedure at 6abc.

