Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

Oklahoma City sits near the bottom of the league in both field goal shooting and 3-point shooting.

New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games.

OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent.

While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to show minor improvements to get a number other than zero in the win column.

Through three games the offense has struggled, shooting 42.2% from the field and a bleak 30.6% from 3-point-range.

The Thunder have struggled to find any momentum shooting leading to an 0-3 record to begin the season. The Thunder are one of six winless teams remaining in the NBA.

OKC ranks 28th in the league in field goal percentage, ahead of only the Pistons and Lakers. The team also ranks 27th in 3-point shooting ahead of only Minnesota, Chicago and the Lakers.

In a positive mark the Thunder ranks 14th in free throw percentage making their foul shots at a 77.3% clip.

Outside of Jalen Williams, who is shooting 100% due to an injury early in game one, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been the most efficient shooter, knocking down 73.3% of his shots while averaging five shots per game.

Robinson-Earl also leads the way for OKC in 3-point percentage on 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc he’s knocking down at a 63.6% clip.

While Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in two games, is shooting 27.3% from 3-point range, however he is shooting over 48% from the field.

OKC tried to focus on shooting in the off-season, but the biggest player grab, Williams, has played just six minutes all season. The Thunder also brought in Chip Engelland as an assistant coach, but his work will take more time to fine tune the fixes.

OKC has struggled to gain momentum on offense this season, but still have promise as the season moves on.

