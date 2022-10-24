Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
BATON ROUGE - Bob Starkey is an LSU basketball lifer. He started on Dale Brown's men's team as an assistant and then transitioned over to Sue Gunter's staff with the women's program. Starkey even coached the Lady Tigers in a Final Four game in 2007 when he was promoted to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
wbrz.com
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 8 NFL | 9 CFB
BATON ROUGE - We are about to enter November, where the real contenders prove themselves, just like our Best Bet$. Notre Dame is traveling to New York, where the Orange just lost their first game of the season to Clemson. Cuse is favored by two and half points. And I just don't think Notre Dame will lose this one. Yes, the Irish have underperformed this season, but they have won four of their last five. And the last time they were a road dawg against an ACC team in North Carolina, they won by 13. I got ND winning, forget the spread, winning on Saturday in Syracuse...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
WLBT
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
LSU Reveille
Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown
Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
WLBT
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Destrehan still tops rankings, but other undefeated teams challenging
By Channing Ewing With two weeks left in the regular season, several teams are still vying to finish with perfect records heading into the playoffs. Undefeated Destrehan remains at the top of this week's SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings, but there are still several challengers with ...
wbrz.com
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that tickets purchased through third-party groups will not be honored for the upcoming Southern University football game. FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove...
1037thegame.com
Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll
Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
theadvocate.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
225batonrouge.com
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
wbrz.com
Metro Council approves $2.3M for improvements to the Raising Cane's River Center
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, the Metro Council ended up approving over $2 million to renovate the Raising Cane's River Center with the goal of getting more people downtown and spending money. Things that will be improved include a new scoreboard for over $400,000, a Terracover to go over the...
Comments / 0