ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball

BATON ROUGE - Bob Starkey is an LSU basketball lifer. He started on Dale Brown's men's team as an assistant and then transitioned over to Sue Gunter's staff with the women's program. Starkey even coached the Lady Tigers in a Final Four game in 2007 when he was promoted to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: 8 NFL | 9 CFB

BATON ROUGE - We are about to enter November, where the real contenders prove themselves, just like our Best Bet$. Notre Dame is traveling to New York, where the Orange just lost their first game of the season to Clemson. Cuse is favored by two and half points. And I just don't think Notre Dame will lose this one. Yes, the Irish have underperformed this season, but they have won four of their last five. And the last time they were a road dawg against an ACC team in North Carolina, they won by 13. I got ND winning, forget the spread, winning on Saturday in Syracuse...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown

Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
JACKSON, MS
wbrz.com

Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that tickets purchased through third-party groups will not be honored for the upcoming Southern University football game. FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove...
1037thegame.com

Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll

Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy