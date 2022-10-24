BATON ROUGE - We are about to enter November, where the real contenders prove themselves, just like our Best Bet$. Notre Dame is traveling to New York, where the Orange just lost their first game of the season to Clemson. Cuse is favored by two and half points. And I just don't think Notre Dame will lose this one. Yes, the Irish have underperformed this season, but they have won four of their last five. And the last time they were a road dawg against an ACC team in North Carolina, they won by 13. I got ND winning, forget the spread, winning on Saturday in Syracuse...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO