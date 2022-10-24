ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

CAC graduate finding success in music industry

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5iQd_0ikt2ygZ00

For a time, Kelvin Hogando was homeless, but he was determined to graduate from Central Arizona College’s Entertainment Industry Technology program.

Hogando’s life is very different today.

He is currently on tour providing live sound support for two-time Grammy-nominated reggae artist Skip Marley – Bob Marley’s grandson – on his North American tour.

After graduating from Casa Grande Union High School, Hogando enrolled at CAC because the college was close to home, and it had a music program the interested him.

“I selected the EIT program because at the time I was making music and after researching options I knew the program accommodated me,” Hogando stated in a press release.

Hogando graduated two times from CAC. The first time in 2014, he earned an associate degree in general studies. The second time in 2017, he earned an Associate of Applied Science in Recording Engineering.

During his time at CAC, Hogando was a member of the choir, and he completed an internship at Saltmine Studios, which provided him with opportunities to network and get his start.

While attending classes, Hogando experienced a time of homelessness and hardships. But he worked diligently to finish school and found a home at CAC that kept him motivated.

Hogando attributes his recent success to the Entertainment Industry Technology program for the skills he learned that allowed him to land his latest career opportunity.

He offers this advice to anyone looking to achieve their goals: “Remember, God is good all the time, with hard work and dedication you will get anywhere you want in life.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona School Gets Rid of Homecoming Tradition; Concerned Parents Want It Back

A group of Arizona parents called Concerned Viking Families (CVF) told The Arizona Sun Times that the homecoming king and queen were stripped away from the Sunnyslope High School (SHS) of the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD). Leah Clark, a teacher at SHS, allegedly made the student council she oversees vote to remove the longstanding tradition to avoid hurting feelings.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler restaurant cited by national media as ‘exciting’

The restaurant with the most buzz in Chandler is not a fancy place. Thaily’s is small, only seven tables for inside dining. It’s located inside an older building in the city’s Galveston neighborhood. As is usually the case, looks can be deceiving. If you want dinner at...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
578
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy