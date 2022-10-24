CAC graduate finding success in music industry

For a time, Kelvin Hogando was homeless, but he was determined to graduate from Central Arizona College’s Entertainment Industry Technology program.

Hogando’s life is very different today.

He is currently on tour providing live sound support for two-time Grammy-nominated reggae artist Skip Marley – Bob Marley’s grandson – on his North American tour.

After graduating from Casa Grande Union High School, Hogando enrolled at CAC because the college was close to home, and it had a music program the interested him.

“I selected the EIT program because at the time I was making music and after researching options I knew the program accommodated me,” Hogando stated in a press release.

Hogando graduated two times from CAC. The first time in 2014, he earned an associate degree in general studies. The second time in 2017, he earned an Associate of Applied Science in Recording Engineering.

During his time at CAC, Hogando was a member of the choir, and he completed an internship at Saltmine Studios, which provided him with opportunities to network and get his start.

While attending classes, Hogando experienced a time of homelessness and hardships. But he worked diligently to finish school and found a home at CAC that kept him motivated.

Hogando attributes his recent success to the Entertainment Industry Technology program for the skills he learned that allowed him to land his latest career opportunity.

He offers this advice to anyone looking to achieve their goals: “Remember, God is good all the time, with hard work and dedication you will get anywhere you want in life.”