Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco

A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. Image via iStock.

PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,

Except one, which sits in Montgomery County.

The evaluation took into consideration several factors:

Affordability, especially in a city where residential real estate prices have been rising

Popularity with first-time home buyers

A variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities

Diverse populations

A mix of architectural styles among homes and businesses

A highly walkable layout with easy access to public transportation

with easy access to public transportation Healthy mix of restaurants and shops

An overall small-town feel without a sense of provincialism

The Montco mention that stood out against these criteria was Conshohocken.

The publication cited its proximity to the city (and the convenience of SEPTA), the eclectic bar-restaurant possibilities, and its suitability for young professionals.