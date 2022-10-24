Read full article on original website
Coffee with Cops, Drug Take Back AZ￼
KINGMAN – On Saturday, October 29, the Kingman Police Department will be hosting a Coffee with Cops as well as the bi-annual DEA Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 East Andy Devine Ave, come by and drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have the opportunity to speak with officers and enjoy light refreshments.
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
Remember Halloween Safety￼
As you prepare for Halloween, citizens are encouraged to keep fire safety in mind. According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
Pet adoption this Saturday￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two vans full of pets available for donation including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼
KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
Hungry man breaks into Dairy Queen￼
KINGMAN – A down on his luck Kingman man reportedly alerted police that he set a dumpster fire outside and that he was entering a closed business to eat some food. Sure enough, 32-year-old Mark Rogers was inside the Stockton Hill Road Dairy Queen when officers arrived at the property about 3:00 a.m. Friday, October 21.
Mohave High School fall performance promises to be a hit￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “I promise the fall 2022 play will be something fun,” Mohave High School Drama Coach Ryan Stout said to drama students a little over a year ago. He was making a deal with the thespians to perform a play that Stout was familiar with (Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream”) in his first-ever year teaching at Mohave High School in exchange for waiting a year for something a little less dated.
Thunderbirds evenly matched at Mingus￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School girls volleyball team traveled to Cottonwood to face off a talented and evenly matched opponent in Mingus High School. Their previous loss to Mingus was hurtful, but revenge was on their mind. The first set was evenly matched and displayed the equality each team...
Lee Williams scores nine touchdowns in blowout win￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.
