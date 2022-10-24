Read full article on original website
Nelson outspoken on variances, panhandling issues￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council member Deana Nelson isn’t one for mincing words and she let them fly at the October 18 council meeting. Nelson was blunt in her criticism of a request for a variance from a 2006 agreement that Walleck Ranch developers would extend a water main to Gordon Drive.
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
Plan for statewide electric vehicle charging station network reaches public input phase
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to hold open houses next week in Flagstaff and Kingman to discuss the state’s plan to install electric vehicle charging stations along several main roadways. The goal is to create a national network of EV chargers on connective interstates. The $5 billion project...
KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼
KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
Remember Halloween Safety￼
As you prepare for Halloween, citizens are encouraged to keep fire safety in mind. According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.
Five Laughlin Neighborhoods to See Roads Rebuilt
Five Laughlin neighborhoods are slated to see their roads completely rebuilt following approval of the $8 million improvement project by Clark County commissioners Tuesday. “These older neighborhoods will benefit greatly from this work and I’m glad that we could get it funded,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the area. Commissioners approved the project unanimously at its regular meeting on Tuesday and funds for the project are being provided through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
Arizona grandmother sues after being arrested for serving food to homeless
Bullhead City, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A 78-year-old grandmother is suing Bullhead City after she was arrested earlier this year for serving food at a local park to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
Coffee with Cops, Drug Take Back AZ￼
KINGMAN – On Saturday, October 29, the Kingman Police Department will be hosting a Coffee with Cops as well as the bi-annual DEA Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 East Andy Devine Ave, come by and drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have the opportunity to speak with officers and enjoy light refreshments.
Pet adoption this Saturday￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two vans full of pets available for donation including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Kingman woman
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a missing 64-year-old woman in Kingman. Vicki Ann Salvatore was reported missing after a welfare check by her landlord who said the residence was quote “unsecure.” She was last seen October 17th. Salvatore is described...
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground
A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
Thunderbirds evenly matched at Mingus￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School girls volleyball team traveled to Cottonwood to face off a talented and evenly matched opponent in Mingus High School. Their previous loss to Mingus was hurtful, but revenge was on their mind. The first set was evenly matched and displayed the equality each team...
