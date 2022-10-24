Read full article on original website
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
PODCAST -- 2022 Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show (Week 10)
(KMAland) -- Listen to the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show before it airs tonight on KMA Radio!. This week, we have preview interviews with 28 different coaches. Check out the segments on demand below. SEGMENT 1: Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster, CAM's Barry Bower, Lenox's Michael Nardini, Southeast Warren's...
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
Dowling, Johnson, Payne, Williams unanimous First-Team All-Corner
(KMAland) -- Four seniors have been honored as unanimous choices on the All-Corner Conference volleyball first team. Sidney’s Avery Dowling and Kaden Payne, East Mills’ Emily Williams and Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson were all unanimous picks. Other first team members include Sidney’s Emily Hutt, Stanton’s Jenna Stephens, Teagan Ewalt of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Miah Urban.
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Larry Cady, 82, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022. Memorials: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Presentation today w/regard to “The Tree in the Middle of the Road”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – You have probably seen, or at least heard of, “The Tree in the Middle of the Road.” The Cottonwood tree has become a landmark in Audubon County. The story is when the county lines were being established the surveyor placed a green cottonwood stick into the ground at the exact point where the lines crossed and grew into the present tree. You have a chance to learn more about the landmark. Mary Rendleman Gilchrist is the presenter at Cass County Genealogical Society. Her presentation begins at 1-p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library.
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 63-year-old Tim Thomas was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Thomas was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Heath Holmes, 39, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment. Holmes posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Lydell Murray, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Saturday on a Sarpy County warrant. Murray was held without bond.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve second consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Avoca) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the second consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. Matt Wyant is the Director of Planning and Development…. A representative from Van...
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
