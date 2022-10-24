Read full article on original website
WLOX
Necromancers ride rampant through Ocean Springs during annual Witches Ride
The project started this year and officials say it's making a big difference. Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It's an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities.
wxxv25.com
13th annual Taste of Long Beach returns to the city
Serving up more than 20 food and beverage samples, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach has returned. Earlier this evening, the Long Beach Senior Center was packed with food and entertainment. For $40, eventgoers got the chance to taste local restaurants, bid for silent auction items, listen to live music, and network.
WLOX
Harrison County leaders celebrate opening of North Park Estates
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It’s an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities. “Where you live does make a difference,” said Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines....
WLOX
Pascagoula soup kitchen set to hold fundraiser to keep operations going
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind the doors of Our Daily Bread, you will find warm food cooked by warmer people. “Our Daily Bread is a 501(c) nonprofit soup kitchen that we have been feeding for 40 years come Oct. 31, and we feed as many as 100 a day,” said Mary Meldren.
WLOX
Jackson County District 4 finding success in trash for fines program
Harrison County leaders celebrated the opening of North Park Estates in Gulfport. It's an affordable housing community that provides a place to stay for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and those with disabilities.
wxxv25.com
Halloween events at Beauvoir
Next Monday is Halloween and Beauvoir is hosting a couple of spooky special events. The Southern Paranormal and Anomaly Research Society will be there. Paula Westbrook with the society is in studio with details.
WLOX
WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor
In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach.
wxxv25.com
Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured
A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
WLOX
Owner working to save historic Biloxi home facing “Demolition by Neglect”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The future is uncertain for one of Biloxi’s oldest homes with a beach view. Neighbors of the property in Edgewater Estates want something done about the house that’s suffered years of neglect while the owner is hopeful the historic home will be saved. The...
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
WLOX
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM
It's a gorgeous day! We'll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It's getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We'll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend.
WLOX
Harrison County fires under investigation
In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.
Ocean Springs, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wxxv25.com
South portion of Beauvoir Road to close Nov. 1
Those who travel Beauvoir Road from U.S. 90 will soon have to adjust their route as the next phase of infrastructure is set to take place, closing the south portion of the roadway. Beginning November 1, Beauvoir Road, from U.S. 90 north to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum’s south gate, will...
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
franchising.com
Captain D's Largest Operator Adds Another Location to Portfolio
Chris Benner and Tim Stokes are adding to their Captain D’s empire with the opening of their newest location in Gulfport, Mississippi. It’s the city’s first Captain D’s location. Benner and Stokes’ Trident Holdings, LLC, began franchising with Captain D’s in 2015 and the partners have...
wxxv25.com
Fire service battles two fires overnight in Harrison County
Harrison County firefighters battled two house fires overnight, but there were no injuries. The first happened around 11 last night, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol discovered a home on fire on Bethel Road in North Harrison County. When firefighters responded, they found no one in the house. The home was a complete loss.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport alum Cade Crosby wins $1,000 in Punt, Pass, Kick competition
Former Long Beach and Gulfport dual-sport standout Cade Crosby is still putting both baseball and football to good use. After one year with Southern Miss and one year with MGCCC, Crosby is now at Nicholls State for baseball. Following its Saturday scrimmage, the baseball team went to the football tailgate...
WLOX
Two fires blaze in Harrison Co. overnight
It's been very warm and muggy this morning. A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in the early afternoon. However, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today. Highs will be in the low 80s. After the front passes, we'll notice a drop in the humidity. It will turn much cooler and drier this evening.
