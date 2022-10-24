ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia getting new statewide voter registration system

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4Mx5_0ikt1Lax00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia will be getting a new statewide voter registration system, state Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals announced Monday.

The state has awarded a contract to The Canton Group to build and put into place the state’s new system, replacing the 15-year-old Virginia Election and Registration Information System, or VERIS. The state Department of Elections says the new system is projected to go live in February 2025.

The General Assembly approved funding for the new system in 2021, and the Department of Elections reviewed three proposals before selecting The Canton Group.

Implementing the new system is anticipated to cost $13.5 million, and the Department of Elections will have the option to renew the contract for the new system yearly, with annual hosting, along with maintenance and support services that will cost $2.9 million yearly for up to 10 years.

It has been allocated $29.6 million in state and federal money, so far, to cover the cost of the new system.

“As election technology and security requirements have increased, the need to replace our current voter registration system has become imperative,” Beals said in a news release.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Beals said the switch had broad support, and the new system would support the state’s electoral process by improving the technology and security, and streamlining workflows and processes for voters, election officials and department staff.

The features of The Canton Group’s statewide voter registration system include:

  • Expanded candidate management tools
  • Enhanced features for absentee voting
  • Streamlined voter registration workflows, including pre-registration of 16-year-olds and same-day registration enhancements)
  • Improved functionality for election night reporting, including reporting by precinct
  • Increased election security capabilities
  • Ballot proofing
  • Ranked choice voting
  • GIS capabilities
  • Ability to manage poll workers
  • More robust correspondence and reporting functions

The Department of Elections will partner with local general registrars to evaluate and review the new system’s functionality as it is developed and put into place.

The Canton Group has worked to update elections systems in California, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Missouri, and for more than 10 years has served the Maryland State Board of Elections in multiple phases of modernizing their systems through three major election cycles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

Early votes in Virginia aren't counted... early, but they are processed

Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Money for electric buses headed to Virginia

Virginia will soon get some federal funds to purchase more electric school buses. It is part of a new federal program valued at nearly a-billion-dollars. Various school districts in every state will benefit from the deal. If you remember back in May, we told you that the city of Harrisonburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
ROANOKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy